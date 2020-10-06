TOUGH TIMES: Council flags further rent waivers

MORE rent waivers and emergency grant funding will be offered to stuggling community groups under plans to be considered by Coffs Harbour City Council this week.

Recognising the tough situation organisations find themselves in during COVID-19, Council staff have put forward a plan which would see rent waivers extended until March 2021.

Council own a number of properties throughout the LGA and staff have recommended it continue offering rent waivers in line with special regulations introduced by the National Cabinet.

This would result in all tenants being assessed for eligibility and a final decision on the level of assistance delegated to the general manager.

Since July, Council has waived a total of $52,197 for their tenants and if the motion is adopted by Councillors, a further $275,000 could be written off.

Staff have stated they continue to receive calls and emails from tenants grateful for the assistance and asking for more.

They also said while the first round of rent waivers “exceeded the conditions” in the National Cabinet principles, it would be “prudent” for Council to assess organisations’ individual circumstances rather than take a “blanket approach” taken previously.

Council had only assessed commercial and airport tenants for eligibility, ensuring community and sporting organisations recieved the waiver automatically.

Coffs Harbour Airport

It is not the only pandemic support touted in the council meeting papers, with the Community Organisation Assistance Grant Program guidelines ready to be confirmed.

The COAGP is a temporary grant program to support community organisations develop projects to promote and facilitate community connection, digital inclusion and overcome social isolation as part of the COVID-19 recovery plan.

It was first brought to Council in July, where $50,000 from the Operational Plan budget was earmarked to provide financial assistance to eligible local community organisations to assist with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The guidelines state organisations must have income of less than $2 million and recieve less than 70 per cent of that income from government sources. Those organisations who can clearly demonstrate a benefit for the community must plan to spend the money within six months.

It has been a tough few months for many community organisations, with the Bonville Sawtell Lions club recently revealing the pandemic put a stop to all their fundraising activities since March.

The club donate money for the development of Boronia Park and also distribute money to schools.

With the reintroduction of Bunnings barbecues – where they get most of their donations – they are now hoping to get back to supporting thier community.

Both the grant funding-pool and rent waivers will be considered at the Council meeting on Thursday October 8.