Tough time for short- faced dogs

QUESTION: Why does my pug pant a lot and become tired quickly?

Answer: Pugs are one of many short-faced breeds.

The group includes bulldogs, boston terriers and pekingese.

These dogs may have several problems involving the upper respiratory tract - small/narrow nose openings, long soft palate, poorly or under-developed windpipe and everted laryngeal sacs.

Dogs with abnormally narrow or small nostrils have restricted air flow into the nostrils.

Briefly, this is a description of the anatomical problems and their complications.

Anything increasing breathing effort puts this picture under immense strain.

Hot dogs need to cool themselves by panting, which involves an increased movement of air.

The dogs struggle to effectively cool themselves but the effort continues to increase their temperature.

The response is to pant even more.

At a point, the panting will become so fast it interferes with normal breathing, already under strain.

This is a point of no return - once this point is passed, the dog will become too hot and stop panting completely.

Without significant intervention, the patient will die.

Even with competent aggressive treatment, many of these dogs still do not survive.

Short-faced dogs need improved care on a hot day.

Keep in a cool environment with shade, airconditioning or provide a shaded paddle pool with cool water.

Avoid strenuous activity such as walks and playing, limit food intake and make sure lots of water is available.

Treat a warm or hot day as an opportunity for your short-faced dog to be very lazy.