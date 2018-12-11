Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Short faced dogs struggle during summer.
Short faced dogs struggle during summer.
Community

Tough time for short- faced dogs

by Mark Kallman from Blue and White vet clinic
11th Dec 2018 11:30 AM

QUESTION: Why does my pug pant a lot and become tired quickly?

 

Answer: Pugs are one of many short-faced breeds.

The group includes bulldogs, boston terriers and pekingese.

These dogs may have several problems involving the upper respiratory tract - small/narrow nose openings, long soft palate, poorly or under-developed windpipe and everted laryngeal sacs.

Dogs with abnormally narrow or small nostrils have restricted air flow into the nostrils.

Briefly, this is a description of the anatomical problems and their complications.

Anything increasing breathing effort puts this picture under immense strain.

Hot dogs need to cool themselves by panting, which involves an increased movement of air.

The dogs struggle to effectively cool themselves but the effort continues to increase their temperature.

The response is to pant even more.

At a point, the panting will become so fast it interferes with normal breathing, already under strain.

This is a point of no return - once this point is passed, the dog will become too hot and stop panting completely.

Without significant intervention, the patient will die.

Even with competent aggressive treatment, many of these dogs still do not survive.

Short-faced dogs need improved care on a hot day.

Keep in a cool environment with shade, airconditioning or provide a shaded paddle pool with cool water.

Avoid strenuous activity such as walks and playing, limit food intake and make sure lots of water is available.

Treat a warm or hot day as an opportunity for your short-faced dog to be very lazy.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Lack of a morgue compounds grief for families

    Lack of a morgue compounds grief for families

    News A GRIEVING father who lost his son has spoken about the grief families on the Coffs Coast face due to a lack of morgues in regional NSW.

    • 11th Dec 2018 11:00 AM
    A matter of Integrity: Building company's $1-million debts

    premium_icon A matter of Integrity: Building company's $1-million debts

    News Dream homes in limbo after building company's collapse

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    Interlock drink driving laws expanded

    News The laws were expanded earlier this month.

    Restoring the Integrity on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Restoring the Integrity on the Coffs Coast

    News New franchise builder working hard to overcome public perceptions

    Local Partners