Tough race only for adventurous

The GeoQuest race being held in Sawtell this weekend is a gruelling 48 hour test.

MOST people wouldn't consider it a 'romantic couples' weekend' but for Dan and Alison McLachlan and Chris and Michelle Delaney, this weekend's non-stop 48 hour Geoquest Adventure Race in Sawtell provides a different type of 'quality time'.

The Mountain Designs GeoQuest is Australia's premier adventure race.

For the McLachlans and Delaneys, it will involve up to 48 hours of non-stop, off-road endurance racing which includes trekking on foot, mountain biking, kayaking and mystery disciplines.

The quartet who make up Team Percival Property must stay together for the entire race, navigating their way through an arduous course more than 220km in length that was only revealed to them yesterday.

"It's not everyone's cup of tea but we are looking forward to racing together again after a few years of looking after our young children,” Alsion said.

The Port Macquarie based team will be joined by more than 250 competitors, exploring Sawtell and the Coffs Coast, with many teams not expected to complete the course within the 48 hour time limit.

"The demands of family, work and training, in addition to organising grandparents and support crew, can be a challenge within itself,” Michelle said.

After swapping between various host cities in the past few years, this weekend marks the first time the GeoQuest race has been held in Sawtell in a decade.