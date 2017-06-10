18°
News

Tough race only for adventurous

10th Jun 2017 9:00 AM
The GeoQuest race being held in Sawtell this weekend is a gruelling 48 hour test.
The GeoQuest race being held in Sawtell this weekend is a gruelling 48 hour test. Brett VonHoldt

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MOST people wouldn't consider it a 'romantic couples' weekend' but for Dan and Alison McLachlan and Chris and Michelle Delaney, this weekend's non-stop 48 hour Geoquest Adventure Race in Sawtell provides a different type of 'quality time'.

The Mountain Designs GeoQuest is Australia's premier adventure race.

For the McLachlans and Delaneys, it will involve up to 48 hours of non-stop, off-road endurance racing which includes trekking on foot, mountain biking, kayaking and mystery disciplines.

The quartet who make up Team Percival Property must stay together for the entire race, navigating their way through an arduous course more than 220km in length that was only revealed to them yesterday.

"It's not everyone's cup of tea but we are looking forward to racing together again after a few years of looking after our young children,” Alsion said.

The Port Macquarie based team will be joined by more than 250 competitors, exploring Sawtell and the Coffs Coast, with many teams not expected to complete the course within the 48 hour time limit.

"The demands of family, work and training, in addition to organising grandparents and support crew, can be a challenge within itself,” Michelle said.

After swapping between various host cities in the past few years, this weekend marks the first time the GeoQuest race has been held in Sawtell in a decade.

Coffs Coast Advocate
VIDEO: Heavy seas hinder whale rescue effort

VIDEO: Heavy seas hinder whale rescue effort

Heavy seas have hindered the ability of rescuers to use boats to tow a stranded whale on Sawtell Beach back out to sea.

Works to improve Coffs' claim on rally round

Improvement works undertaken by Coffs Harbour City Council and funded by the Federal Government are underway outside C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

$500,000 improvement to facilities ahead of Rally Australia

Readers Loving the Coffs Coast

Julie Slater North Beach Sunrise

Amazing images captured by readers

It's going to be a wet long weekend

a morning of heavy rain In the Coffs Area..15 march 2017

Severe weather warning and flood watch issued for Coffs Coast

Local Partners

What's happening on the Coffs Coast

Haven't made plans for the long weekend yet?

Garden grants for little green thumbs

OUTDOORS: Students learn about food by growing it.

How your school community can win a free vegie patch

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Southern Cross 'hijacked by d*** heads'

AN Aussie filmmaker prompted outrage when he likened the Southern Cross to the Swastika. He says the comparison is spot-on

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

Lorde announces her Melodrama Tour, to hit Australia in November 2017.

Kiwi star Lorde announces outdoor shows Downi Under

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

Director leaves The Project stunned.

Director of misogynist film makes horrifying gaffe about DV

Listen to the Sounds of the Surf...

2/35 Sandy Beach Road, Korora 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

Located only a short 90 metre walk to the beach at Korora Bay, this ground floor 2 bedroom unit provides a great location to own an investment property, or even...

13, your new lucky number...

13 Dutton Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 4 $509,000 ...

Highly sought after four bedroom home with self-contained granny flat located in one of Coffs Harbour's most popular residential areas. Upstairs you're welcomed...

Home with free-standing studio...

82 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $449,000 ...

In a convenient walk to town location on a private landscaped block you will find this character filled four-bedroom home offering the bonus of a free-standing...

Beach living at its best...

14/6 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Town House 3 2 2 $1,030,000

When you think of what your dream home would look like, chances are it's a stylish abode on the beachfront. The dream becomes reality at this Sapphire Beach...

Own your own piece of paradise...

5 Slattery Place (off Shephards Lane), Coffs Harbour 2450 ...

House 4 2 2 $582,000 ...

Living close to town doesn't mean compromising on peace, privacy and a sweeping, lush view. This commanding four-bedroom Coffs Harbour home takes in gorgeous...

Always wanted to live in Malibu...

7 Malibu Drive, Korora 2450

House 5 3 2 $649,000 ...

This beautiful spacious home is perfect for the growing family or room to have two separate dwellings in a very popular street address in Korora Beach. Freshly...

Stunning home in sought-after Sapphire Beach...

60 North Sapphire Road, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 2 2 $875,000

Capture the northern sun and easterly breeze with this well designed beachside home in sought-after Sapphire Beach. The split-level floorplan flows easily and...

Great investment close to CBD...

2/24 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $409,000 ...

With high demand for property within an easy, level walking distance to the CBD, this four-bedroom townhouse is well worth an inspection. Other than the central...

Split level home with stunning ocean views...

61 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $629,000 ...

This recently renovated three plus bedroom home boasts panoramic ocean and district views from all three levels. The upper level features a huge open plan living...

Wonderful family home on private 1,427m2 (approx.) close to town...

13 Sandra Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $579,000 ...

An immaculate, much loved family home with a floorplan suited to dual living perfect for an extended family, sitting proudly in a cul de sac with a beautiful...

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Exclusive headland home

EXCLUSIVE: This stunning home takes in a coveted Diggers Beach headland position.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Homing in on holiday rentals

CAUGHT OUT: One owner had to pay back tens of thousands of dollars for incorrect tax claims.

The tax office warns it's watching

More doors open in CBD

BLUES SKIES: Troy Mitchell from LJ Hooker commercial.

One door closes, another three open

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!