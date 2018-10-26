Tough new penalties facing illegal asbestos dumping

New rules are being proposed to reduce illegeal asbestos dumping.

IT COULD soon be tougher to illegally dump asbestos, but easier to safely remove it.

NSW Environment Minister Gabrielle Upton said the draft NSW Asbestos Waste Strategy will target the three things that drive illegal asbestos dumping: cost, convenience and awareness.

"We want to make it easier and cheaper to do the right thing, strengthen regulation and penalties, close loopholes and disrupt illegal business models," Ms Upton said.

"The NSW Government is committed to reducing illegal dumping by 30 per cent by 2020 and this strategy is just one of the actions to fulfil that commitment.

"In particular, we want to make the legal disposal of bonded asbestos cheaper and easier in NSW so the community and environment are safeguarded."

New measures up for consultation include:

Investigating the removal of the waste levy from separated bonded asbestos waste

Closing loopholes for transporters and increasing transparency of waste generators

Strengthening sentencing provisions and collecting the monetary benefits gained through illegal business models

Increase the penalties for not complying with directions from the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA)

Expanding the tracking of waste vehicles transporting asbestos

Increasing education about the effects of illegal dumping and improper disposal of asbestos waste

Increasing the number of ways wrapped bonded asbestos can be properly disposed

Creating additional regulatory actions to deter unlawful behaviour, and

Increasing the risk and consequence of being caught illegally disposing of asbestos waste.

Research commissioned by the EPA revealed the cost and inconvenience of legal disposal as major why asbestos is being illegally dumped," Ms Upton said.

Ms Upton said: "it is important that the community, local government and industry have a say on how asbestos waste is dealt with in NSW. We want to make sure the solutions we put in place will work for everyone."

To view the draft NSW Asbestos Waste Strategy and make comment, see https://tinyurl.com/yda7cpwo. Consultation closes on November 20.