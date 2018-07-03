Tough new laws now in effect for anti-vax parents

NO JAB NO PAY: Families who choose to endanger their own children and others by not vaccinating their kids will lose part of the family support payments from July 1.

From July 1, parents who choose not to vaccinate their kids against disease will lose part of their fortnightly family support payments.

The Federal Government reported that Family Tax Benefit Part A payments will be reduced by about $28 a fortnight for each child who does not meet immunisation requirements, under tougher No Jab, No Pay rules.

Minister for Social Services Dan Tehan, said the change to No Jab, No Pay provides a constant reminder for parents to keep their children's immunisation up to date.

"Immunisation is the safest way to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases," he said.

"Parents who don't immunise their children are putting their own kids at risk as well as the children of other people."

Since the introduction of the No Jab, No Pay in 2016 about 246,000 children and their families have taken action to ensure they meet the immunisation requirements.

In 2017, the government provided more than $14 million for free, catch-up vaccinations for children, young adults and newly arrived refugees.

It also provided $5.5 million over three years to encourage Australian parents and carers to vaccinate their children.

Exemptions apply for children who have medical contraindications or natural immunity and have been assessed by a general practitioner.