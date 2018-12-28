Tough end to 2018 for punters as favourites rolled in Coffs

HOME AND HOSED: Wendy Peel piloted Eyebea Danser to victory in the seventh race at Coffs Harbour on Thursday.

HOME AND HOSED: Wendy Peel piloted Eyebea Danser to victory in the seventh race at Coffs Harbour on Thursday. Sam Flanagan

HORSE RACING: Thursday was the final day of local racing for 2018 and turned out to be a tough one for punters, with the majority of short-priced favourites beaten in front of a decent-sized crowd at the Coffs Harbour Racing Club.

The opening race went to script with the heavily backed Exdream ($1.24) saluting, but from there not one starting price favourite was first past the post.

Local trainer Jim Jarvis was able to keep Kris Lees from an early double when his gelding Bolghari ($2.60) won first up after 25 weeks in the paddock. The four-year-old beat Lees' Paolo ($2.10) by a length.

Race three was a maiden mad dash over 800m, with Hot Scene ($31) getting the chocolates for Coffs Harbour trainer Mick O'Neil over Tycoon Anna ($15) and In A Step ($71).

"She was a little bit of an unknown and green in her first couple of starts,” O'Neill said of his three-year-old-filly.

"We didn't know what distance she wanted but she's been learning so we were quietly confident she'd race well. We'll probably push her back up to the 1000m next start.”

Grafton trainer Kevin King teamed up with hoop Kasie Stanley to win the fourth, with five-year-old mare Vivid Image ($12) getting the better of San Marco ($3.80) and Impulsive Maneuver ($2.25).

Race five was a little more punter friendly with three horses in the money, Cool Prince ($6), Spirit Of Husson ($4.60) and Achi Baba ($4.20), filling out the trifecta respectively.

Andrew Gibbons rode his second winner of the day when he was able to guide Diamond Deluxe ($6) to victory in the sixth for Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer.

Apprentice Wendy Peel made good on her one ride for the day when she got the best out of six-year-old mare Eyebea Danser ($7.50) in the seventh. The win for Peel followed two winners from three rides the day before at Quirindi.

Punters were hoping Tarbet ($2) would salvage them something in the last, but Gold Coast mare They Call Me Rose ($9) broke their hearts as she led from nearly start to finish.