TOUCHING: Slain nurse’s short stories published by friend

Karen Gilliland, 42, was allegedly stabbed to death in her Brae Street, The Range, Rockhampton home on Tuesday, 23 June, 2020.

A BOOK of children's stories, written by a nurse before she died, has been published by a close friend.

Mum of three Karen Gilliland was allegedly murdered by her husband, Nigel Gilliland, in June.

Since then her brother, Bryan Cranston, and mother and stepfather, Cheryl and Nev O'Sullivan who live in Hervey Bay, have made the decision to relocate to Rockhampton to be with her children.

In a post on the Go Fund Me page started to raise money for Karen's children, Bryan updated those who had supported the family on the publication of her stories.

"In her spare time, Karen liked to write children's stories," he wrote.

"As a way of honouring her memory, one of Karen's good friends and work colleagues, Melissa - who is an amazingly talented artist - worked tirelessly to publish the first of Karen's stories, which is now available to buy online.

The name of the book is 'Where is Selma?'

The children's book by Karen Gilliland. Contributed

"The main chicken in the story, Selma, is the name of one of Karen's kids' chooks," Bryan wrote.

"Saul, Lara, and Jade each wrote a short tribute to their mum for the book too.

"This is a lovely tribute to Karen."

A Go Fund Me page set up for the family has raised $59,110 and Bryan posts regular updates about the children's wellbeing.

Last month Bryan announced the family would be moving to Rockhampton.

"The three kids are doing okay, but as one would expect it is a struggle and challenging for them to accept their new life - it's all very real for them" he wrote.

"We have a long and difficult road ahead but we will get there."

Mr Gilliland remains remanded in custody, charged with murder and entering premises with intent.

He will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 30.

To buy a copy of the book, click here.