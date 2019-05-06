Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NUMBER NINE: Sawtell Panthers hooker Tyke Kemp in action on Sunday.
NUMBER NINE: Sawtell Panthers hooker Tyke Kemp in action on Sunday. Sam Flanagan
Sport

TOUCH AND GO: Ref does as a runner mid match in Panthers win

Sam Flanagan
by
6th May 2019 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Sawtell Panthers claimed their third victory of the season in a high-scoring affair against the Woolgoolga Seahorses on Sunday.

Both sides weren't afraid to throw the ball around in front of a healthy crowd at Rex Hardaker Oval, with the Panthers managing to get the better of their opposition in the 38-28 win.

Panthers co-coach Tyran Stevenson said it was good to grab another two competition points but they made it hard on themselves.

"We know we can score points, but a lot of Group 2 footy is just whether you can defend or not,” Stevenson said.

"We leaked to many points so there's still plenty to work on but we'll get there in the end.”

The win was Sawtell's second on the trot, but Stevenson said they aren't getting ahead of themselves as their performance had slipped after a stellar showing in Grafton the week before.

The coach said the side showed greater toughness and grit against the high-flying Ghosts.

Stevenson, who is also a crucial member of the Panthers spine, is yet to hit the field in 2019 as an ankle injury is keeping him on the shelf.

He's hoping to return this weekend against the Macksville Sea Eagles.

"It's frustrating sitting on the sideline and I'm looking forward to being back,” he said.

Sunday's game wasn't without drama though, as a touch judge walked off on the job with 10 minutes remaining in the second half.

The touchy walked off through the crowd as the game was halted for an injury and never returned to his post.

There was suggestions at the ground he had left because he was making calls to the referee which weren't being acted upon.

A referee from the crowd had to be called upon to finish the game on the sideline.

At the time of writing Group 2 were unaware of the situation regarding the sideline official.

group 2 rugby league referee rex hardaker oval rugby league sawtell panthers touch judge woolgoolga seahorses
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Red domestic violence seats inspired by murder victim

    premium_icon Red domestic violence seats inspired by murder victim

    Crime Red Benches project aims for a plaque in each local government area to bring the domestic violence message to a wider public

    • 6th May 2019 1:11 PM
    REVEALED: Tough new penalties for drink, drug driving

    premium_icon REVEALED: Tough new penalties for drink, drug driving

    News The new laws come into effect later this month

    • 6th May 2019 11:35 AM
    Major players compete to lead privatisation of airport

    premium_icon Major players compete to lead privatisation of airport

    News Four companies are in the running to be hired by the council.

    • 6th May 2019 12:30 PM
    Clear the shed and laundry of household chemicals

    Clear the shed and laundry of household chemicals

    News Free drop-off for Coffs Coast residents in May