Toto’s Africa to play ‘for eternity’ in desert

The art installation plays Toto's Africa on constant loop in the desert.

It's the classic song that just keeps giving, undergoing an unexpected renaissance to become of the most streamed songs of the digital age.

Now, Toto's Africa is set live on forever thanks to an art installation in the Namib desert.

Namibian-German artist Max Siedentopf is behind the solar panelled installation, which pays homage to the 1982 soft rock classic.

The work consists of six speakers attached to an MP3 player set up in the southern African coastal desert, which stretches some 2000km.

Six speakers surround the device, projecting the music outwards. The exact location of the installation has not been disclosed by the artist.

"The song is put on loop and the installation runs on solar batteries to keep Toto going for all eternity," Siedentopf said.

Siedentopf wanted to pay homage to what he describes as "probably the most popular songs of the last four decades."

Toto are riding on a fresh wave of popularity after 40 years in the business.

Although he hopes the song will continue to play for all time, he is realistic about the installation's durability.

He told the BBC: "Most parts of the installation were chosen to be as durable as possible, but I'm sure the harsh environment of the desert will devour the installation eventually".