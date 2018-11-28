Total fire ban announced for entire region

All permits will be suspended during the total fire ban.

All permits will be suspended during the total fire ban. Philippe Coquerand

NORTHERN Rivers residents will be prohibited from lighting any fires tomorrow.

The Rural Fire Service has issued a Total Fire Ban for the Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed council areas.

The ban begins at midnight tonight and the entire region will be facing severe fire danger.

It's been put in place due to forecast hot and windy conditions, the NSW RFS said in a statement.

The announcement comes as firefighters continue to battle a blaze near Tyalgum Rd, Eungella, near Murwillumbah.

The fire has been burning for weeks and has torn through 241 ha of rugged terrain.

They have also today contained an 8 ha fire on Gilwah Road at Commissioners Creek.

During a Total Fire Ban, no fires may be lit in the open and all fire permits are suspended.

Gas and electric barbecues may be used provided certain conditions are met.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 34C in Lismore and Murwillumbah, 33C in Casino and Kyogle, 32C in Ballina and 31C in Byron Bay tomorrow.

The Far North Coast Fire Area is the only region of NSW to face a Total Fire Ban tomorrow.

The surrounding areas of New England, Northern Slopes and North Coast will be under a very high fire danger.

The RFS has advised that under severe and very high fire conditions:

Well prepared homes that are actively defended can provide safety during a fire.

Follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan and remain vigilant.

Keep informed by listening to local radio, watching television news broadcasts and monitoring www.rfs.nsw.gov.au.

For harvest operators, the RFS may issue a harvest safety alert for areas of heightened risk.