'Tossers' targeted in campaign

25,000 tossers have been reported around NSW so far.

RESIDENTS are being urged to report people littering from vehicles with the Report a Tosser campaign.

Coffs Harbour City Council are supporting the NSW Environment Protection Authority's campaign which aims to deter people from littering from their vehicles by increasing the likelihood of being seen, reported and fined.

The campaign is part of a comprehensive 'Report to EPA' NSW State Government anti-littering programme.

Since 2015 more than 19,000 people across NSW have registered with the programme to report 'tossers', over 25,000 reports of littering from a vehicle have been made and more than 16,000 fines have been issued.

In Coffs Harbour there are currently over 60 people registered to report littering, and in the past year 44 reports have been made.

The EPA can issue fines of $250 for an individual and $500 to a corporation for littering from a vehicle, based on reports from members of the public.

Click here to register to the program.