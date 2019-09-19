Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"We're urging the Prime Minister to visit our islands, meet our communities and see the climate crisis for himself," Warraber Island resident Kabay Tamu said
Politics

Torres Strait islanders invite PM to visit

by Warren Barnsley
19th Sep 2019 10:10 AM

TORRES Strait islanders "embarrassed" by Scott Morrison's appearance at last month's Pacific Islands Forum will request he visit their region to view the impacts of climate change.

A group of islanders, who have complained to the United Nations that the Morrison government is breaching their human rights because of climate inaction, will deliver the invitation to Australian delegates at next week's UN climate summit.

"We're urging the Prime Minister to visit our islands, meet our communities and see the climate crisis for himself," Warraber Island resident Kabay Tamu said.

More Stories

Show More
climate change scott morrison torres stait islander

Top Stories

    Member-owned credit union announces strong profit

    Member-owned credit union announces strong profit

    News bcu announces net profit after tax in its group financial statements.

    • 19th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
    Revealed: NSW’s 50 most rapidly shrinking schools

    premium_icon Revealed: NSW’s 50 most rapidly shrinking schools

    Education "Parents are opting for private and selective schools"

    • 19th Sep 2019 8:54 AM
    Community spirit rises from the ashes

    premium_icon Community spirit rises from the ashes

    News Justin Gilbert and his family have lost just short of everything.

    REVEALED: Fastest-growing schools on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon REVEALED: Fastest-growing schools on the Coffs Coast

    News NEWS EXCLUSIVE: See how your child's school compares.