Torched on the footpath

RESIDENTS say they had reported the mess to authorities and were waiting for action but Sunday’s fire is not what they expected.

Piled high, the remains of someone’s life had been dumped on the nature strip outside a block of units. A couch, pillows and mattresses, a child’s pram and boxes of general household waste had been an eyesore outside 46 Boultwood St, Coffs Harbour for more than a week residents claim.

Elaine Phillips and her husband were in their Boultwood Street home on Sunday when they heard a siren.

“We came outside and saw the fire bridage were in our street putting out a fire,” she said.

It was no surprise to Elaine and her neighbours to see what was the cause of the call out.

“I thought it would probably happen, it was such a big pile of rubbish.

“Our fire brigades have enough call outs attending bush fires with out this precious resource being used for this. I’m very glad they came, but they shouldn’t have to.

“If the council had not stopped our free roadside rubbish removals, then maybe this sort of thing wouldn’t happen.

“We can pay the fees for bulky rubbish removal but not everyone is in that position.

“Not everyone has either a vehicle or money to take care of the problem. This could happen in any street.

“Council always sends someone out to put a tape around these rubbish heaps, saying further action will be taken if the rubbish is not removed. Wouldn’t it be better to remove the rubbish and then take action on the owners instead of wasting the fire brigade’s time?”