Topping North Coast tourism
LOCAL tourism operators reaffirmed the Coffs Coast is the top spot to visit on the North Coast taking away a total of 12 awards at the North Coast Regional Tourism Awards at South West Rocks.
Building on the strength and representation at last year's awards six businesses were named Gold Award winners including the council's own Destination Coffs Coast team, who won the top award in the destination marketing category.
Additionally, Sealy Lookout, Orara East State Forest was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the tourist attraction category, after winning gold three years in a row.
"The Coffs Coast has certainly come out on top in terms of what we offer in tourism product excellence and experiences on the North Coast," Fiona Barden, the council's section leader, industry & destination development said.
"It is fantastic to see these local businesses recognised for their commitment to providing excellent services to our valued visitors to the region.
"Working with these businesses and others on the Coffs Coast we will continue to provide exposure for the Coffs Coast so that we can enjoy the many benefits visitors bring to our beautiful area.
"It is also exciting that we will have such a strong representation from the Coffs Coast at the State Tourism Awards in November where we again hope to walk away with a number of awards."
The Coffs Coast winners of the 2018 North Coast Regional Tourism Awards were:
Adventure Tourism:
Gold: Coffs Coast Surf Tours
Self-contained accommodation
Gold: Riverside Holiday Resort Urunga
Standard Accommodation
Gold: The Observatory
Destination Marketing
Gold: Coffs Harbour City Council - Coffs Coast
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Tourism
Gold: Wajaana Yaam Gumbaynggirr Adventure Tours
Silver: Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation
Excellence in Accessible Tourism
Gold: Riverside Holiday Resort Urunga
Festivals and Events
Silver: Woolgoolga CurryFest
Cultural Tourism
Silver: Wajaana Yaam Gumbaynggirr Adventure Tours)
Specialised Tourism Services
Silver: I Love Bello Shire
Bronze: Arts Mid North Coast
Hall of Fame Inductee:
Sealy Lookout, Orara East State Forest