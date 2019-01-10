Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Saudi woman Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun walks by Chief of Immigration Police Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, right, before leaving the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Picture: AP
Saudi woman Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun walks by Chief of Immigration Police Maj. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, right, before leaving the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Picture: AP
Politics

Topless women protest on busy Sydney strip

10th Jan 2019 9:37 AM | Updated: 9:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of topless women have protested in Martin Place for a Saudi woman who fled her family with the goal of gaining asylum in Australia after a UN agency granted her refugee status.

The Australian government said it was considering Rahaf Mohammed al-Qunun for refugee resettlement, in a case that has advanced rapidly since the weekend when the 18-year-old barricaded herself in an airport hotel in Thailand and publicised her case on social media.

 

Secret Sisterhood’s topless protest in Martin Place this morning.
Secret Sisterhood’s topless protest in Martin Place this morning.


Four women - who only wore jeans - shocked bystanders after holding large signs which said "Let her in" and "Rahaf sisterhood hero."

"We're here to support her and we want to bring her to Australia and we want to be here to kind of show our support for her," one protester said in a Facebook video.

Ms al-Qunun arrived in Bangkok on a flight from Kuwait on Saturday, and planned to continue to Australia, where she held a tourist visa.

But after being detained by Thai authorities, she refused to board a flight back to Kuwait. After grabbing worldwide attention with dramatic posts on social media in which she said she feared for her safety if made to return home to her family, Ms al-Qunun eventually was placed in the care of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees as her bid for refugee status was considered.

Sunrise had blocked it's live background in its studios this morning but it is unknown whether it was due to the protest.

editors picks politics rahaf mohammed al qunun refugee

Top Stories

    Future development plans for Jetty strip holding

    premium_icon Future development plans for Jetty strip holding

    News A well situated government-owned property along the Coffs Harbour Jetty strip has sold for more than $3-million.

    • 10th Jan 2019 12:30 PM
    White shark sighting off Coffs Coast beach

    White shark sighting off Coffs Coast beach

    News Swimmers urged to exercise caution on the Northern Beaches.

    Diversity in full flight as Billy's flag fame spreads

    premium_icon Diversity in full flight as Billy's flag fame spreads

    News It's his way of giving back to a community he loves.

    • 10th Jan 2019 11:19 AM
    Tender awarded on new hospital build

    premium_icon Tender awarded on new hospital build

    News CONTRACTORS announced to build new Macksville hospital.

    Local Partners