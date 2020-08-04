Top-weight Taikomochi ready to taste success

CUP WINNER: The Drake storms home to win the Komatsu Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup at Coffs Harbour. Picture: Bruce Thomas, Trackside Photography

RANDWICK raider Taikomochi received top weight for Thursday’s $150,000 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Cup this yesterday.

The seven-year-old gelding son of Snitzel, prepared at Randwick by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, will have to carry 62kg in the feature race.

He is just one of four horses weighted above the 55kg minimum, joined by the Sam Kavanagh-trained Siikandarabad (60kg), Michael Costa’s La Pulga (57.5kg) and Les Kelly’s The Kingdom (56.5kg).

The other 27 hopefuls received 55kg.

Taikomochi and Sikandarabad earned their topweights through their impressive efforts in metropolitan events.

Sikandarabad has won just the four races but that included a victory in the Listed Victoria Cup (2000m) at Caulfield back in February 2019.

Originally trained by David and Ben Hayes and Ton Dabernig he was transferred to Sam Kavanagh, who is now based at Muswellbrook, earlier this year.

Kavanagh has had him for just the one start, beaten just over a length in the Listed Winter Stakes at Rosehill over the 1400m and on a Heavy 8 track.

Taikomochi has won five of his 26 starts for more than $450,000 in prizemoney and that includes a win in the Australia Day Listed Stakes Warwick Farm back in January and a win at Group 3 level on a Heavy 10 at Rosehill in March last year.

La Pulga has won seven of 23 starts the Dream Ahead gelding notching his most recent win at Doomben back in May when successful over the 1600m Coffs Cup distance at Doomben.

Fellow Gold Coaster, The Kingdom, is a last start Eagle Farm winner over 1840m. The five-year-old gelding son of Animal Kingdom has won nine of his 23 starts for Les Kelly.

He has 56.5kg, a kilo above the rest of the Cup nominees that includes local hopes such as Evopex, South Grafton Cup winner Jazzland and Maclean Cup winner Saxton Rock.

The John Jarvis-trained Evopex was fourth in last year’s Coffs Cup, only beaten a length and had won the Maclean Cup at his previous start.

He finished seventh to Saxton Rock in the recent Maclean Cup at Grafton.

Jazzland, prepared by Kristen Buchanan at Wyong, was an impressive winner of the 1600m South Grafton Cup and won three of his five starts over the metric mile.