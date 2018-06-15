Menu
Top tips to avoid a break and enter

Rachel Vercoe
15th Jun 2018 7:30 AM

THERE'S nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night and realising someone else in inside, stealing your treasured possessions.

Coffs/Clarence Police District have shared their top tips for residents to follow to decrease your chances of a break and enter crime.

"Many break and enter crimes are easily preventable. Simply being diligent about locking doors and securing windows greatly reduces your chance of being a victim of robbery,” Police said.

- Check fences, gates and locks are of solid construction and in good working order.

- Lock windows and doors when away or at home asleep.

- Improve visibility around doors and windows by trimming vegetation and installing lights.

- Use key operated locks and secure screens on windows.

- Store bikes and equipment in a shed or garage and don't forget to lock it.

- Secure sheds to the ground to prevent lifting.

- Put away garden tools, equipment and ladders, they can be used to help break into your home.

- Don't leave spare keys outside.

- Mark or inventory your valuables.

- Ensure your house number is easily visible. This helps emergency services should they need to find you.

- Don't get complacent while on holiday. Remember to keep your caravan, vehicles, bikes and possessions secure.

