Top tips for working out in isolation

HOME isolation and Easter are the perfect storm for weight gain this year, but Springfield personal trainer Evie King says that doesn't have to be the case.

"Home confinement and social distancing has us naturally thinking outside the box of

how we now go about our day-to-day business in many areas of our life," she said.

"Health, wellness and fitness is definitely one of those areas."

"With the closure of gyms, studios, and sporting and wellness facilities we need to

know how we can stay healthy at home, in both mind and body," she said.

"The good news is we don't need fancy equipment or facilities to keep our health optimal during these times that see us completely out of 'our norm'."

Here are Ms King's tips to help you manage and stay on top of your physical - and mental - health while in isolation at home:

1. Keep a routine for yourself and your family. Write down what it is you want to

incorporate into your days at home and stick to it. We thrive on routine and

having something in place that is stable, that you can control, will help you

feel a little more 'normal'. For example, plan out your family fitness sessions,

cooking, reading, game time etc. Have a timetable to structure your days with

your family.

2. Schedule in some daily meditation. There are many free and amazing apps

that you can use. Daily breath work and meditation will help reduce anxiety,

overwhelm and any other negative emotion you may be experiencing in these

uncertain times. They are amazing for the kids too and are generally a great

calming tool.

3. Keep communication up with your loved ones. We are so lucky in today's

society to have access to great online platforms that make communication

with our family and friends simple and easy. Facebook apps including

'FaceTime' and 'Messenger' enable both video/audio calls and Zoom is

another free app that has these functions as well. It is human nature to feel a

sense of connection to those close to us and these platforms will help keep

our emotional health in check.

4. Wake up every morning with gratitude. Write down 3 things each day that you

are grateful for and set your mindset and intention for the day. Something so

simple, yet so incredibly powerful. This is a great thing to get the kids involved

in too.

5. Focus on your inner health and nutrition. You have more time now to plan out

your nutrition to ensure you are fuelling your body for optimal health at this

time. What we eat has huge influence on how we feel so use the extra time

you have now to make this a priority. You can still work towards your health

goals (i.e. weight loss, gut health etc.) even when you're in social isolation. In

fact, it's a perfect time really to focus on you.

6. Home exercise. You've probably seen a lot getting around on socials

regarding virtual bootcamps and group fitness sessions now that the gyms

and group fitness restrictions have taken effect. This is an awesome idea if

you like to still workout as part of a group, however there are other things you

can still do at home, with your family, which require no equipment! I have put

together a family friendly home workout for you to save and do with the kids,

which is fun bonding time with the family and sees you working on those

fitness goals at the same time.