USQ Education Researcher Tania Leach's advice for parents
Education

Top tips for school kids studying at home

Tobi Loftus
27th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
A University of Southern Queensland education academic has shared tips on how school students can learn more productively at home as schools move into e-learning because of the coronavirus.

Education Researcher Tania Leach said the first thing students should do was create a space exclusively for study.

"What we did was we grabbed a camping table and threw a tablecloth over it, that way you can keep everything you need there," she said.

She said students should break their learning into 20 minute chunks, taking short breaks between, and make sure to move regularly.

Mrs Leach said for those who did not have access to laptops or tablets, most apps schools use were also available on mobile phones.

For parents, Mrs Leach recommended creating a daily routine for students, as they were used to having routine in their lives.

