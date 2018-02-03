Menu
Top ticket for Coffs cricket

David Angus has a busy weekend ahead with a couple of important matches to be played.
David Angus has a busy weekend ahead with a couple of important matches to be played. Brad Greenshields
Brad Greenshields
by

COFFS Harbour's representative cricket team is one win away from reaching next week's interdistrict final.

Tomorrow the Coffs Harbour DCA faces old rival Clarence River at the Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp ground.

The Coffs team is ahead of Lower Clarence on run rate. But he latter faces the undefeated Nambucca/Bellingen tomorrow at Harwood.

The representative team's manager Matt Rose said confidence is high ahead of the important clash.

"It's probably the strongest team we've picked in a while," Rose said.

"Everyone was available for selection."

In other representative cricket action tomorrow, Coffs Harbour is playing in the under-16s final against Clarence River at Richardson Park.

Meanwhile this afternoon's pair of first grade one day matches sees Diggers testing itself against the competition leaders.

Sawtell has been a tough nut to crack for more than a decade but strong form in recent rounds has seen Diggers move up the ladder to the point where it can start thinking about possibly winning the minor premiership.

The match at the Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp ground could be a preview of some post-season action.

Nana Glen is a warm favourite to overcome Dorrigo even though the bottom placed team usually provides stronger opposition when playing at home on the plateau.

CRICKET FIXTURE
Today
Diggers v Sawtell at Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp
Dorrigo v Nana Glen at Rowe Oval
Tomorrow
Coffs Harbour DCA v Clarence River CA at Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp

Representative team: Richie Gallichan (capt), Ty Adams, Dave Angus, Luke Cox, Jesse Ferrett, Russ Gardner, Trent Mitchell, Pat Myles, Raman Phoonie, Mat Riddoch, Damon Rootes, Tim Welsford.

