Top the Summit - the world's steepest 4WD testing ramp

Take on the Isuzu UTE Iron Summit at the Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan and Camping Show.

IT WAS a bumpy ride, but one heck of a thrill.

That is how I would sum up what it feels like to be a passenger in Team D-MAX precision driving show.

I sat beside driver Declan Dwyer, who is typically a firefighter in his day-to-day job in Adelaide.

When he does find himself with some free time, he gets behind the wheel of his D-MAX and stuns crowds with daredevil stunts that had me clutching at my seat with white-knuckled hands.

Declan was chatty before he entered the showground of the Coffs Harbour Show last month.

But as soon as he heard the show was about to start through the intercom system in his helmet, his eyes focused and he fell silent awaiting the next instruction.

At the word go, Declan dropped the clutch and raced behind the rest of the D-MAX team.

From there, a synchronised dance for rev heads unfolded. Declan drove with centimetre precision honed through his years of competing in the Australian Rally Championship.

Not satisfied with just one show in Coffs, Team D-MAX will return for the Coffs Coast 4WD, Caravan and Camping Show on June 17-18.

You can take a ride for free with the team and tackle the super-sized 45 degree Isuzu UTE Iron Summit - the world's steepest 4WD testing ramp.