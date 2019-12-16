Top ten jobs on the Coffs Coast

Check out the top ten jobs looking for applicants on the Coffs Coast.

Service advisor

Lifetime Connect is seeking a Service Advisor within their aged care team to help manage a caseload of aged care clients. Duties include creating support plans and documentation, assessment of support needs and identifying goals. Applicants will need previous experience in aged care and a case manager qualification

Contact Zara Patterson on 6568 2305 or email hradvisor@lifetimeconnect.org.au

Recorder’s position

A casual position in the sport and recreation sector. Responsibilities include formulating and distributing draws for players and teams and ensuring the smooth running of competitions, and maintaining relationships with Clubs, players, Tennis NSW and Tennis Australia. Remuneration negotiable.

Contact Steph Brady on 0412 994 564.

Receptionists and APD

Receptionists and an APD are required for a nutrition clinic in Coffs Harbour.

Interested applicants must email the clinic for information regarding specific details to include in your application.

Closing date, Monday, December 23.

Visit bit.ly/2LUcNTq

Outside school hours care educators

Applications are invited from highly motivated individuals for our new OSHC service in Coffs Harbour and Toormina NSW. Working as part of a collaborative team, they are seeking people who are flexible, creative and enjoy working with primary school age children. Available hours are before and after school care and vacation care.

Enquire by calling Marina Hynes on 0417 213 171.

Home delivery contractor

The Coffs Coast Advocate is seeking a home delivery contactor for Wednesday and Saturday print editions in the Bonville area. Reliable vehicle required.

Email circulation@coffscoastadvocate.com.au

Casual receptionist

Sure Step Podiatry is looking for motivated, friendly and compassionate receptionist to join their growing team.

Visit bit.ly/2YQ3nO5

Branch customer service officer

Bcu is a multi-award winning Mutual and currently seeking an enthusiastic and friendly banking professional, who is passionate about providing exceptional customer service to members and building trusted relationships in the local community.

This is a full-time role based at the Woolgoolga Store, working Monday to Friday with the opportunity to earn a little extra on Saturday morning’s by joining the rotating roster.

Visit bit.ly/2S1nU0y

Cashier

Harvey Norman is looking for applicants for a casual position with a passion for retail, highly motivated, enjoys working in a team environment and has outstanding customer service and communication skills.

Visit bit.ly/38JnOR9

Christmas casual/groundskeeper

Position available for five days a week working Monday to Friday over the Christmas and New Years Period. The successful candidate will be required to complete groundskeeping maintenance as requested for an independent living area.

Visit bit.ly/2McZUnR

Casual bartender in woolgoolga

A bar in Woolgoolga is seeking a casual Bartender with up to 40 hours per week, to join their team. To be considered for this role applicants should be available at both days at weekends, have at least one year of experience as a bartender and have Australian work rights.