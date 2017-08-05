Top teams set to meet

Urunga's Lachlan Indian-Manning tries to maintain possession under pressure from Scott Goddard of Coffs United.

A CLEARER picture of what can expected during the semi finals will be on offer after this weekend's Premier League matches.

The top four teams on the table play among each other in a preview of post-season action.

The Cabbage Patch plays host to a top of the top of the table clash tomorrow between Urunga and Coffs United.

This afternoon Orara Valley is at home at Dairyville against Sawtell.

Sawtell has been a bit hot and cold of late. After losses to Boambee and Coffs Coast Tigers, the Scorpions bounced back last week to produce a great 2-1 over Urunga.

Reproduce that form this afternoon and the Dingoes are in for a tough afternoon on their home deck.

Boambee has claimed 10 points from its past five matches to move into fifth position.

The Bombers will be hoping to add another three points to that tally when they play at home tomorrow against the Northern Storm.

The Coffs Coast Tigers harrowing run of catch-up games is almost at an end.

The Tigers tried hard in the Baumgartner Cup final on Tuesday night but fell 4-2 to Coffs United.

Injuries and yellow cards have left the Tigers battling for playing numbers but they should still be good enough to get the the win against Grafton United today.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Saturday

3pm: Coffs Coast Tigers v Grafton United

4pm: Orara Valley v Sawtell

5pm: Westlawn Tigers v Maclean

Sunday

2pm: Boambee v Northern Storm

2pm: Urunga v Coffs United