Top team back in business after break

LINE AND LENGTH: David Schutt took two wickets in his one over for Sawtell on Saturday.

LINE AND LENGTH: David Schutt took two wickets in his one over for Sawtell on Saturday. Sam Flanagan

CRICKET: A three week break hasn't done anything to hinder Sawtell's momentum in the North Coast Cricket Council Premier League, with the competition's top team registering another win on Saturday.

Taking on Star Hotel at Richardson Park, the Macksville side won the toss and elected to bat in warm conditions.

The visitors started off shaky, slumping to 2 for 6, but opener Brodie Bartlett was able to anchor the innings with a solid 45.

Once Bartlett was dislodged, Star Hotel began to unravel, with the side ending up all out for 99.

The wickets were shared around the Sawtell attack, with captain Richie Gallichan claiming 3 for 36.

Despite a couple of setbacks in the run chase, Sawtell were able to surpass the total after 16 overs for a six wicket win.

Tim Welsford was the pick of the batsman, finishing on 41 not out.

Sawtell's win extends their lead at the top of the NCCCPL ladder, while Star Hotel are still seeking their first victory of the season.

"All of our bowlers were super,” Gallichan said.

"Blake Austin got the initial breakthroughs for us and David Angus-Crouch did great bowling into the strong northerly.

"And Tim Welsford is a really experienced, quality batsman; he steadied the ship and didn't give them a chance.”