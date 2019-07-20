Top Sydney cop’s son believed shot dead by ‘serial killer’

The son of a senior NSW police officer and his American girlfriend, who were found murdered by the side of a remote Canadian road, may be the victims of a serial killer, local police believe.

Lucas Fowler and his girlfriend Chynna Deese, 24, were shot dead on a road trip.

Lucas' father, Hills district Chief Inspector Stephen Fowler, and his family­ are heading to British Columbia.

Police there are due to hold a press conference regarding the matter at 7.30am (AEST).

Lucas Fowler and girlfriend Kennedy Deese. Picture: Facebook

"We have lost our dear Lucas Fowler, son, brother, grandson and friend in the most terrible circumstances," the family said last night.

"To lose someone so young and vibrant, who was travelling the world and just enjoying life to the full, is devastating­. To know his beautiful girlfriend, Chynna Deese of Charlotte, North Carolina also lost her life in this violent event is too cruel. All our love and best wishes go to Chynna's family and friends.

"We are all now travelling to Canada to be with our boy and to bring him home.

"Our deepest thanks for all your love and care. At this stage we can only move forward­ a minute at a time, and those minutes are moving so slowly. Please share this with all those who may have crossed paths anywhere in the world with these beautiful young people."

Lucas had studied at Ku-ring-gai High School.

The Daily Telegraph understands one of NSW Police's top homicide officers, Wayne Walpole, and another detective last night travelled to Canada to act as a conduit between the family and local investigators.

Police in British Columbia appealed for help, as locals said they saw the pair with their broken-down van on the side of the highway.

Inspector Stephen Fowler (left) receives his NSW Police Medal 35 year clasp from Baulkham Hills state Liberal MP and Minister David Elliott

The bodies were found on the Alaska Hwy about 20km south of Liard Hot Springs. An older blue mini-van was found at the scene.

A woman from Fort Nelson­, British Columbia, said she said saw the couple with their broken-down van on Sunday.

Homicide Squad detective Detective Chief Insp Wayne Walpole. Picture: David Swift.

Ms Deese's sister Kennedy wrote on Facebook: "It is with overwhelming sadness that I share my sister Chynna and her beloved boyfriend Lucas were recently found deceased, homicide victims along a remote stretch of highway in Canada while on a road trip. No further information is available at this time, please do not ask. They were bright and beautiful souls. We are all still in shock and heartbroken."

Murder victims on a remote Alaskan highway : Chynna Deese. Picture: Facebook

Appalachian State University's Zeta Tau Alpha fraternity said they were mourning the loss of their "sister" Chynna: "She was such a kind and adventurous soul and we have been honoured to call her our sister. Our hearts are with Chynna's family during this difficult time, and we are so thankful to everyone for the support and kindness we have already received."

Lucas Fowler studied at Ku-ring-gai High School and his Facebook shows him on stage with Australian rock band Dune Rats and travelling through Myanamar.

Lucas Fowler.

A profile on a couchsurfing website for Ms Deese - which was updated just one month ago - reveals she worked as a bartender in her home state of North Carolina and had recently graduated from Appalachian State University with a Bachelor's degree in psychology and business. She was also learning Spanish.

She said her "current mission" was to be "travelling the world and looking to meet new people and experience new places from a local's point of view".

The Fowler family. Lucas third from left

She described herself as "easy going and open mined with a positive attitude" with an interest in travel and hula hooping and she'd studied winemaking in France.

British Columbia has been gripped by fears of a serial killer with between 18 and 50 women having gone missing or found murdered on the 724km stretch of Highway 16 in northern British Columbia called the "Highway of Tears".

Criminologist and serial killer expert Michael Arntfield has said there was a frightening pattern but he had been unable to confirm his suspicions.