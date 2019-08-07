Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Community

A headstart into high school for top students

7th Aug 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWENTY three students on the Coffs Coast have been awarded scholarships to Bishop Druitt College for 2020.

BDC recognises and rewards high achievers and individuals who make a difference in the community.

"The BDC scholarship program unashamedly shines a light on these wonderful young students and acknowledges all their hard work," BDC principal Nick Johnstone said.

Scholarships were awarded in the areas of:

•Academic scholarships

•The Branson-Ackland scholarship for the study of Language Arts and Humanities

•STEM scholarships

•Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander scholarships

•All-rounder scholarships

•Performing arts scholarships - music

•Performing arts scholarships - drama

•Visual arts scholarships

•Textiles & design scholarships

•Sporting performance scholarships

Rachael, a parent of one of BDC's scholarship recipients, was elated by the news.

"Thank you for making these scholarships available," she said.

"Our family is really looking forward to joining the BDC community.

"This is a wonderful community, all three of my children have come through the school, you won't regret it' said Sam, another of BDC's scholarship recipient parents.

Online applications for 2021 Academic scholarships open September 3, 2019.

All other scholarship applications will open early Term 1, 2020.

Information will be available via bdc.nsw.edu.au/scholarships

Congratulations to all 2020 scholarship winners.

Some of Bishop Druitt College’s 2020 scholarship winners with BDC principal Nick Johnstone.
Some of Bishop Druitt College’s 2020 scholarship winners with BDC principal Nick Johnstone.

They include:

From left: Harrison Clark, Kate Waddell, Alli Martin, Aoife Cronin, Tabitha Follett, Jackson Joice, Jack Zimmer, Lincoln Chambers, Michael Spinoglio, Daniel Williams, Charles Verguizas, Will Bursle, Amy Gillespie.

Absent from the photo: Tully Black, Maxyn Dorz, Alyssa Golding, Flynn Hall, David Jones, Estelle Mallia, Sarah O'Connor, Maja Robson, Camble Scott, Keira Williams.

bdc bishop druitt college coffs coast coffs harbour scholarships
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Minister asks for inquiry into circus animals and dolphins

    premium_icon Minister asks for inquiry into circus animals and dolphins

    Politics THE two houses of NSW Parliament have started a war of words over an inquiry into the abuse of circus animals in the state.

    • 7th Aug 2019 3:19 PM
    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars

    Rally behind wildlife hospital

    premium_icon Rally behind wildlife hospital

    News THE community is being called on to help build a purpose-built, interactive...

    Detractors ‘obsessed with City Hill’ could kill project

    premium_icon Detractors ‘obsessed with City Hill’ could kill project

    News Well known local slams 'appalling engagement' of Sydney shock jock.