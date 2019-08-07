A headstart into high school for top students

TWENTY three students on the Coffs Coast have been awarded scholarships to Bishop Druitt College for 2020.

BDC recognises and rewards high achievers and individuals who make a difference in the community.

"The BDC scholarship program unashamedly shines a light on these wonderful young students and acknowledges all their hard work," BDC principal Nick Johnstone said.

Scholarships were awarded in the areas of:

•Academic scholarships

•The Branson-Ackland scholarship for the study of Language Arts and Humanities

•STEM scholarships

•Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander scholarships

•All-rounder scholarships

•Performing arts scholarships - music

•Performing arts scholarships - drama

•Visual arts scholarships

•Textiles & design scholarships

•Sporting performance scholarships

Rachael, a parent of one of BDC's scholarship recipients, was elated by the news.

"Thank you for making these scholarships available," she said.

"Our family is really looking forward to joining the BDC community.

"This is a wonderful community, all three of my children have come through the school, you won't regret it' said Sam, another of BDC's scholarship recipient parents.

Online applications for 2021 Academic scholarships open September 3, 2019.

All other scholarship applications will open early Term 1, 2020.

Information will be available via bdc.nsw.edu.au/scholarships

Congratulations to all 2020 scholarship winners.

Some of Bishop Druitt College’s 2020 scholarship winners with BDC principal Nick Johnstone.

They include:

From left: Harrison Clark, Kate Waddell, Alli Martin, Aoife Cronin, Tabitha Follett, Jackson Joice, Jack Zimmer, Lincoln Chambers, Michael Spinoglio, Daniel Williams, Charles Verguizas, Will Bursle, Amy Gillespie.

Absent from the photo: Tully Black, Maxyn Dorz, Alyssa Golding, Flynn Hall, David Jones, Estelle Mallia, Sarah O'Connor, Maja Robson, Camble Scott, Keira Williams.