Top student at TAFE

A LOCAL student has taken out the "sweetest” award of International Student of the Year at the recent TAFE NSW Excellence Awards held in the Hunter Valley.

With little English and a big dream to become a pastry chef, Taeko Iizuka enrolled in a course at TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour and has been recognised for her academic achievement and positive work ethic.

Taeko, who completed Certificate IV in Commercial Cookery in 2018, was announced as the winner of the prestigious award at a gala ceremony.

TAFE NSW regional general manager Susie George commended Taeko for her commitment and dedication to her studies.

"Despite having only a basic understanding of English when she enrolled in this course, Taeko showed great promise from the start of her studies. She has displayed resilience and a can-do attitude. Taeko has been an asset to her class and a stand-out student,” Ms George said.

"Taeko's success is further proof that TAFE NSW has the greatest range of courses available which gives our students a headstart in their pursuit of exciting careers. It also delivers on our commitment to train the workforce leaders of the future when, where and how it suits them.”

Taeko decided to enrol in TAFE NSW to realise her dream of becoming a pastry chef. After working in a pastry store in Japan she was inspired to follow that career path and she has plans to start her own business making cakes and sweets.

"I am very happy with my result from this course,” Taeko said.

"I feel that it has helped me to develop skills that will assist me in my future ventures.”

Tourism & Hospitality head teacher Ian Holdaway, who nominated Taeko for the award, said: "While working in classes with apprentice chefs who were already working in the industry, Taeko produced work that was equal to and more often better than her peers.”

"Taeko was always early for class, immaculately presented and eager to learn. Her finished products were always to an excellent standard. Her polite and quiet manner endeared her to her classmates who commented on her efforts on a regular basis.”

Students from Taree, Forster, Mardi, Casino, Hunter Valley, Grafton and Port Macquarie shared the 14 awards presented at the ceremony.