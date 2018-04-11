Top-shelf catering on move

IF you're looking for restaurant quality catering with a vast menu, then look no further.

Spare Chef Catering has recently changed owners after 30 years and new director Corey de Silva is bringing his Melbourne experience to Coffs Harbour and growing the already successful business.

When taking over the business, Corey has used what was already there as the minimum bar and is bringing experience from his catering business in Melbourne to the table.

"I've modernised a few things and we've got a new head chef, Nicole Hatch, who has done a lot of work to modernise our menus,” Corey said.

Corey worked as a policeman in Victoria before changing to catering and starting his own business in Melbourne around 15 years ago.

When he saw the opportunity to take on Spare Chef Catering and move to Coffs Harbour, he jumped at the opportunity for a different lifestyle to raise his young family.

"We do everything from simple office catering to home cooking, anything from simple parties to high end restaurant quality food which is what we excel at.

"We can virtually bring a restaurant to a home or office and do a service there that they can only get otherwise in a larger city.

With a vast menu, there's something for everyone's taste from Italian, Mexican, desserts, canapes and more.

"We have influences from everywhere so we can do just about anything to a really high standard and have a mobile kitchen which means we can cook on site as if we're serving from a restaurant at the venue.

"Being in a relatively small town, you have to be able to cater to absolutely everything. While we excel at a few different things like our high-end stuff and our canapes, we do everything to a really high standard.

"We've got a lot of new different techniques, not just in cooking but admin as well. It's really bringing the business into a modern platform.