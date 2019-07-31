top sales of the week Nothing but the best

BUILT by a quality tradesman, no expense was spared in the build and finishings of this home.

13 Orchid Road, Mullaway

BUILT by a quality tradesman, no expense was spared in the build and finishings of this home. Described by the agent as having “a sense of calm and belonging”, new owners will enjoy a functional floor plan and lavish finishings.

Hinterland blackbutt timber floors and 2.55m high square-set ceilings are throughout the open plan living, dining and hallway.

The high end kitchen is the hub of the house and features Bosch appliances including dishwasher and self-cleaning oven, marble bench tops and a large breakfast bar.

A feature of the kitchen is the black Oliveri sink and Blanco flick mix pull out spout.

A walk-in pantry with stone work bench completes a kitchen fit for the aspiring master chef – much sought-after but rarely found in most new homes in our area.

All three spacious bedrooms have wool carpet and ceiling fans, with airconditioning in master bedroom.

The master bedroom is huge, with walk-through wardrobe and ensuite.

A double wall-hung stone vanity is a feature as are the separate shower with shower station and handheld spray, magnificent tiles to ceiling, ceiling heater and exhaust fans.

The main bathroom is three-way with powder room, stone vanity tops, separate toilet, square three-sided bath on wall and most of the features of the ensuite.