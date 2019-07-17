Top sale: Convenient coastal living at Coffs Creek

JUST a short stroll from Coffs Creek, with coastal walkways at your doorstep along with the Jetty and cafe precinct, this modern coastal home will offer new owners the epitome of convenient coastal living.

Featuring contemporary styling, this updated home is a sanctuary for both entertaining and relaxation.

The resort-inspired home boasts an easy single-level design that accommodates four bedrooms and two separate living areas including a stunning media room.

The sun-drenched north-facing deck flows effortlessly through timber stacker doors to the undercover alfresco precinct, which includes an in-ground pool completely private from neighbours.

Spacious living and dining areas are flooded with natural light, and the kitchen has all the conveniences one requires, including a dishwasher, loads of cupboard space and a walk-in pantry.

Separate to the main home is a one-bedroom coastal studio bungalow, incorporating a fully functional kitchen, living room, bathroom, laundry facility and its own private deck overlooking the pool and yard area — the perfect place to have your morning coffee or read the paper.

Both the main residence and the bungalow were previously rented through Airbnb, so new owners have the choice to continue to rent both, just the bungalow or keep the property private to enjoy the perfect beachside family home.