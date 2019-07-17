Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
30a Brodie Dr, Coffs Harbour
30a Brodie Dr, Coffs Harbour
Property

Top sale: Convenient coastal living at Coffs Creek

17th Jul 2019 1:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUST a short stroll from Coffs Creek, with coastal walkways at your doorstep along with the Jetty and cafe precinct, this modern coastal home will offer new owners the epitome of convenient coastal living.

Featuring contemporary styling, this updated home is a sanctuary for both entertaining and relaxation.

The resort-inspired home boasts an easy single-level design that accommodates four bedrooms and two separate living areas including a stunning media room.

The sun-drenched north-facing deck flows effortlessly through timber stacker doors to the undercover alfresco precinct, which includes an in-ground pool completely private from neighbours.

Spacious living and dining areas are flooded with natural light, and the kitchen has all the conveniences one requires, including a dishwasher, loads of cupboard space and a walk-in pantry.

Separate to the main home is a one-bedroom coastal studio bungalow, incorporating a fully functional kitchen, living room, bathroom, laundry facility and its own private deck overlooking the pool and yard area — the perfect place to have your morning coffee or read the paper.

Both the main residence and the bungalow were previously rented through Airbnb, so new owners have the choice to continue to rent both, just the bungalow or keep the property private to enjoy the perfect beachside family home.

coffs harbour coffs harbour real estate property property sales real estate sales
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Rescue Helicopter drops in

    premium_icon Rescue Helicopter drops in

    News One of the four Westpac Rescue Helicopters rumbled into Coffs Harbour on Wednesday

    • 17th Jul 2019 3:05 PM
    Police renew appeal to find missing man

    Police renew appeal to find missing man

    Crime Police are appealing for public information to locate Lachlan Cairns

    SHOW THE FINGER: The eatery with no cutlery

    premium_icon SHOW THE FINGER: The eatery with no cutlery

    Business There's not a piece of cutlery to be seen in this restaurant