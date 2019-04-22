Top players circle club's major tournament

PEOPLE'S CHAMP: Shane Cutmore will be well supported this weekend at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

PEOPLE'S CHAMP: Shane Cutmore will be well supported this weekend at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club. Brad Greenshields

GOLF: Championship month is about to get underway at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club.

This Saturday will see the beginning of the men's club championship with the women's champion also set to be decided soon.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club club professional Matt Allan said there's a few standout chances to take the prize away from reigning champion Aden Louez.

When pushed for a tip on who the winner will be after four rounds, Allan suggested two former champions in Jack Pountney and Dan Swain will be right at the top of the leaderboard.

"Pountney shot an 8-under a couple of weeks ago and he parred 17 and 18 and had a wedge in his hand on 17 and drove it into the bunker on 18 but couldn't make an up and down. That's a pretty impressive round and could've been a double digit under par score,” Allan said.

"Swain is always a sneaky chance. He won the championship twice almost 10 years ago but hasn't lifted the trophy since which is a surprise.

"I wouldn't say Dan's due to win, he's probably overdue. He's playing pretty solid and wedging it well which will be a factor.”

If there's a sentimental favourite among the field it's six-time champion Shane Cutmore.

His father, and club legend, Peter recently passed away and Allan said many at the club would love to see Cutmore win a seventh title.

"It would be awesome, it would be a huge thing and I think every member including the boys I've mentioned would just love to see him win it,” he said.

"But the hours that he's been working lately has been crazy and his golf's sort of suffered a little bit.”

A year ago the ladies championship was a cakewalk for Amelia Mehmet-Grohn, winning her third crown in four years by a massive 32 strokes. Mehmet-Grohn isn't playing this year which makes picking the ladies winner a difficult task.

"It's exciting, we don't know what we're going to get,” Allan said.

Beck Goldsmith, Trish Nance, Ada Lynch, Tracey Foster, Dallas Lamb, Gayle Jones, Keryn Little and Wendy Johnstone are all a chance to win.

"Trish Nance is going to be tough to beat but Ada Lynch and Beck Goldsmith are good players capable of winning as well,” Allan said.

Playing the championships in May is a new initiative for the club but Allan said he believes it's a smart move.

"The weather is good, there's not as much rain, the course is in great condition and the temperature is perfect so more than likely the championships will continue to be played in May in the future.”