Top of the ladder duo win despite poor kicking

Sawtell/Toormina continued its unbeaten run with a 100 point win over Grafton at Ellem Oval. Adam Hourigan

AS the AFL North Coast moves into its general bye, the teams most happy with their current position are Sawtell/Toormina and the Coffs Breakers.

Both had big wins on Saturday to go into the break in the top two positions on the ladder.

Sawtell/Toormina extended its unbeaten start to the season to seven matches with a comfortable 100 point win over Grafton.

The Tigers only trailed by nine points at the first break and would've been closer but for an error in numbers on the field that cost them a goal.

However Grafton couldn't match the Saints' intensity after quarter time with Sawtell/Toormina kicking six, five and five goals in the remaining quarters against one apiece for the Tigers.

Jim Angel was dangerous in front of goal for the victors kicking five goals while Mitch Napier kicked four goals and Jordan Perks three.

Inaccuracy in front of the goal was the only blemish on the day for the Saints with 20 behinds preventing the winning margin from being greater.

Lachie Glover continued his consistent season with two goals for Grafton.

Poor kicking was to blame for the Breakers not winning by a larger margin as well.

Having kicked 9.17 to three-quarter time, the Breakers were unable to put Port Macquarie away at the Fitzroy Oval/Old Camp ground and led by only four goals.

However a six goal to three final quarter by the Breakers saw them ease away to a comfortable 41 point margin and claim their first win of the season against an opponent other than Grafton.

Nick Stanlan-Velt capitalised up front with six goals.

Luke Valdes turned in a strong all round performance to add two goals while big Eli Gray was a stand out in the ruck.

Port will be disappointed to have lost but the effort was a marked improvement on the previous round.

Fraser Carroll booted five goals but the lack of spread on the goal kicker's list is a concern.

In the Women's match between Breakers and Port it was the Magpies that claimed the win but not before Breakers turned in their best effort of the season.

Ultimately the match was won in the second quarter where Port kicked two goals to none but Breakers were always within distance and never allowed Port to feel comfortable.

AFL NORTH COAST

COFFS BREAKERS

3.8 7.11 9.1715.21 (111)

PORT MACQUARIE

4.1 6.3 7.510.10 (70)

Goals - Coffs: N. Stanlan-Velt 6, S. Close 2, L. Valdes 2, J. Lansdowne 2, A. Van Ryswyk, C. Frangos, A. Norman. Port: F. Carroll 5, S. Burge, C. Dicker, B. Badenoch, R. Sonogan, B. Nelson.

SAWTELL/TOORMINA

2.4 8.7 13.1118.20 (128)

GRAFTON

1.1 2.1 3.34.4 (28)

Goals - Saw: J. Angel 5, M. Napier 4, J. Perks 3, D. Johnson 2, J. Little 2, M. Trotter, H. Bird. Graf: L. Glover 2, R. McDonald, E. Olsen.

Women

Port Macquarie 5.8 (38) bt Coffs Breakers 2.5 (17)