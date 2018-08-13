Menu
Are you model material?
Top Model Australia Model Search comes to Park Beach Plaza

13th Aug 2018 3:00 PM

CALLING all aspiring models.

Park Beach Plaza is pleased to announce the centre will be hosting the 2019 Top Model Australia Model Search, this is the only final being held in regional New South Wales and is sure to attract entrants from far and wide.

The objective of the search is to give aspiring models an opportunity to enter an international competition and launch their career.

The 2019 Top Model Australia Model Search is open to boys and girls 15 years to 26 years and will take place from Friday, October 5 to Sunday, October 7 in the Park Beach Plaza Promotions Court.

The event will include runway sessions showcasing new season spring/summer fashion and will of course feature local contestants.

Now is the time to enter the model search by simply visiting here and clicking the link to 2019 Top Model Australia Model Search.

