Top line-up at Coffs for Women's NSW Open

Dame Laura Davies will be teeing off alongside Australians Sarah Kemp and amateur Doey Choi at 7.38 this morning. Brad Greenshields

WHEN the Women's NSW Open tees off at Coffs Harbour this morning, there'll definitely be a greater Australian flavour than was found at Bonville last week, but there are plenty of outstanding golfers you'll be able to see for a second straight week.

The field at Coffs Harbour boasts 29 players who finished in the top 41 in the Australian Ladies Classic.

With Valdis Thora Jonsdottir, Daniela Holmqvist, Casey Danielson, Charlotte Thompson and Australian Rebecca Artis teeing up this week, that's five players who all recorded a top-10 finish last week.

Add to that list the great Dame Laura Davies, Kylie Henry, Aussie amateur Stephanie Bunque, Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras, Lina Boqvist, Olivia Cowan, Jenny Haglund and Camilla Lennarth then there's almost two-thirds of Bonville's top 21 ready to attack the fairways and greens at Coffs Harbour.

WATCHING THE #WNSWOPEN

Parking at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club is restricted to players and officials only.

Spectators can park in the reserve opposite the club entrance on Thompsons Rd. When that area is full, spectators are asked to park in the old Masters car park and a courtesy bus will take them to and from the course.