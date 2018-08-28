Top junior golfers swing by Bonville

ROUND READY: Max Ford and Bailey Arnott from Queensland at Bonville Golf Resort.

A WEEK of school competition is under way at Bonville Golf Resort.

The club is hosting rounds of the School Sports Australia Golf Championships.

The tournament is an Australian Junior Golf Championship event for six male and six female teams from across the nation.

As state v state rivalries often go, competition among teams will be highly intensive.

Many of the NSW team's young guns also contest the annual Bonville Champions Trophy as part of the Jack Newton Junior Golf program and are certain to benefit from a little course knowledge.

Those in the team with Bonville experience include Jye Pickin, Corey Lamb and Harrison Crowe playing off a handicap of +2.

The strongest challengers will come from Queensland and Western Australian teams with members posting strong rounds in qualification.

No stranger to Bonville, Sophie Yip - playing off a handicap of +2 - will join the NSW team and lend her knowledge of the championship Bonville layout to team members.

In the 2017 Champions Trophy, she had a round three par round 72, a feat quite remarkable for one just 13 years of age.

Sophie returns to Bonville hot off a strong performance at the US Women's Amateur Championship.