Top jobs on the Coffs Coast

Early childhood teacher

Sandy Beach Early Learning Centre is seeking a dedicated, passionate and enthusiastic part-time Early Childhood Teacher to join their team of educators.

Applicants must have a Bachelor in Early Childhood and the position is a six month contract with a potential extension.

Visit goo.gl/rAZizM

Baringa Private Hospital

Applicants are open for scrub/scout nurses and RN's/EN's for the theatre, medical and surgical wards. Formal applications, including two referees who may be contacted must be in before Friday, July 6.

Email brentonr@ramsayhealth.com.au

Oz Group Co-op

Due to significant growth, increased efficiencies and export readiness, opportunities for numerous full-time permanent positions are available. There are two positions for packhouse supervisors, four packing machine operators, an assistant box machine operator, electrical engineer/fitter, two packing assistants, an assistant accountant, quality assurance supervisor, part time accounts officer, export data entry officer, agronomist, two assistant store personnel's, two HR truck drivers and two casual forklift drivers and support.

To apply, or for more information, email jobs@ozgroupcoop.com.au

Casual bus driver

Applicants are wanted to work with Forest Coach Lines based in Woolgoolga, Sawtell and Coffs Harbour. There are variable casual positions available at these locations.

Interested applicants, forward your resume and application letter to tmills@forestcoachlines.com.au

New home sales consultant

G.J Gardner Homes, Coffs Harbour is seeking a new homes sales consultant who will manage existing clients and proactively seek out new opportunities. Working within an established national sales model, the successful applicant will have ample territory to showcase their skills and achieve at the highest level.

Applicants must have a proven record of identifying opportunities, closing deals and achieving sales targets, excellent customer service skills, effective communication and problem solving skills, a high level of computer literacy, current drivers licence and an interest in building and property.

Applications close on Saturday, June 30.

Email coffsharbour@gjgardner.com.au

Hairdresser position

La Bela Hair Salon in Woolgoolga requires a fully qualified stylist to join their team. The right person who can fulfil all aspects of hairdressing and is a team player will be offered great working conditions and bonuses. Minimum 21 hours per week.

Email brookemcmanus1@outlook.com

Part time teacher

Kalang Preschool is seeking a part time teacher with previous experience working as an educator in children services. Applicants must have an Early Childhood Teaching Degree or ACECQA approved equivalent qualification.

For more information or to apply, email bloominwell@icloud.com

Walk and be paid

Delivers are required to deliver catalogues on a regular basis in Sawtell and Safety Beach. Retirees and pensioners are welcome, car and phone are essential.

For Sawtell, call 6653 3895 and Safety Beach, call 0402 859 376.

Bar and cafe staff

Sawtell RSL club is seeking experienced and enthusiastic bar and cafe stall. The successful bar applicant must have previous bar, gaming, TAB and Keno experience. Cafe staff must be a fully competent barista skills and be passionate about coffee.

To apply, visit goo.gl/qaHgx2

Conference/functions coordinator

Opal Cove resort is looking for an experienced person with proven supervisory experience to join their team. Key responsibilities include all administrative tasks relating to conferences and events, coordinating and selling meetings, issuing contracts and quotations, set-up and coordination of conferences and events, managing accounts and maintaining databases.

To apply, email resume and cover letter to Janelle Turner at horizons@opalcove.com

For more information, visit goo.gl/bDbF2t

Bedding salesperson

If you're an enthusiastic person focused on customer service, don't miss this opportunity to work as a bedding salesperson at Harvey Norman. Successful applicants must have a passion for retail, be highly motivated and results driven with outstanding customer service and communication skills and enjoy working in a team environment.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/mMNtj6

Junior salesperson - truck sales

The Brown and Hurley Group is seeking an aspiring junior salesperson to sell trucks at the Coffs Harbour dealership. Suitable candidates will be well presented, have a grade 12 high school certificate from 2015, 2016 or 2017, excellent communication and customer service skills and a strong work ethic. Candidates will also have a long term commitment/ability to learn and develop professionally and an interest in pursuing a successful career in the heavy vehicle industry.

Visit goo.gl/UsCNNr

Motor mechanic

DealerDirect is seeking an experienced and enthusiastic mechanic to join their workshop team. The successful applicant will ensure all vehicles and equipment are maintained and repaired on a timely basis, Maintain tools and equipment and ensure accurate records of all repair and maintenance jobs are complete and assist other workshop staff when required.

Apply in writing and email your resume to paul@carfinders.com.au

Librarian

Southern Cross University is looking for an applicant to develop and communicate library services to students, staff and other stakeholders. In addition to assisting researchers and students with their research activities, the successful applicant will also work collaboratively with teaching staff to develop and deliver interactive and engaging resources that build digital and information literacy skills.

Applications close on Monday, July 9 at 9am.

For more information or to apply, Call Robbie Macfarlane on 6659 3230 or email robbie.macfarlane@scu.edu.au

Delivery driver