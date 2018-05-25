Top jobs on the Coffs Coast

Open air picnics chef/cook

Open Air Café is a growing, and expanding cafe, dedicated to creating healthy, fresh and delicious food for all ages and tastes. They are currently seeking a full-time chef/cook to work Wednesday to Sunday serving breakfast and lunch periods.

Applicants must have previous experience in hospitality and kitchens.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/PEkJuL

Junior receptionist

LJ Hooker Coffs Harbour is seeking a vibrant, friendly and professional person to join their team.

Applicants must have minimum Cert II Business Administration. This is a junior position, suitable for someone just starting their career path.

Email your resume to Cassandra Patmore cpatmore.woolgoolga@ljh.com.au

Watsons Caravans service/repair technician

The Coffs Harbour service centre for Watsons Caravans is seeking an experienced service/repair technician.

Essential skills include general repair skills, maintaining a high quality of work, able to complete work in an effective and efficient manner and be a team player.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/RXexwB

Technical officer

The focus of this role is to administer Coffs Harbour City Council's Trade Waste Policy. The focus will be on the continuous identification of generators of trade waste, the conditioning and licensing of generators to discharge and ensuring generators comply with licence requirements. You will also be involved in public education to provide information to assist industry in the removal and treatment of trade waste from industry.

Applications close on Sunday, June 3.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/8csbe7

Part time store person

Polytec is seeking someone who will be involved in assembling loads, loading and unloading trucks and perform general warehouse duties.

There is currently a permanent part-time position available working in a small but dedicated team in the Coffs Harbour Distribution centre, working Monday to Friday from 12pm to 5pm.

Visit goo.gl/wWZc7a

Sales consultant

Complete staff solutions is seeking an experienced direct sales person that knows how to close a sale and convert prospects to clients.

You will receive full product training to ensure you are equipped to maximise your sales conversions.

Visit goo.gl/pqajQHs

Pharmacy assistant

There are currently two positions available at Woolgoolga Pharmacy for experienced retail people.

They are looking for enthusiastic customer service officers to provide customers with exceptional service and want to make a positive difference in helping people manage their health.

Visit goo.gl/6d85Q4

Sign installer/sign maker

Signarama is seeking a qualified sign manufacturer.

Applicants must have the ability to be able to work alone, trouble shoot and provide excellent customer service.

The candidate will produce signs and fabrication duties while working closely with a team.

Visit goo.gl/etBaum

Warehouse and MR driver

Advance Metal Industries Australia is seeking a motivated person with the ability to assist their logistics warehouse team.

A high level of quality and service to national clients is paramount.

Applications close on Monday, June 4.

Email your resume and hand written cover letter to Wendy at business@amia.com.au

Rehabilitation Counsellor/Psychologist

Stirling Andersen, a well established Occupational Rehabilitation provider is seeking a passionate therapist to join their team in Coffs Harbour.

The main purpose of this position is to facilitate a sustainable return to work outcomes for injured workers; requiring the effective management of a portfolio of rehabilitation files.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/Sm6kLj

Novaskill trainer and assessor

The Trainer/Assessor role exists to conduct training and assessment through facilitated classroom based workshops, work based traineeships and online delivery.

Novaskill is committed to its students' progression and successful completion of their studies, whilst delivering services in line with ASQA regulations through Company policies and procedures.

Visit goo.gl/JtFyMv

Sheetmetal workshop foreman

Experienced workshop foreman required for modern Coffs Harbour workshop, manufacturing duct and pipe cladding.

Enviable lifestyle opportunity with an attractive salary for the right applicant.

Send your cover letter and resume to office@shelfordsheetmetal.com.au