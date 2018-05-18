Top jobs on the Coffs Coast

There are currently positions available for registered nurses, enrolled nurses and personal carers on the Coffs Coast.

Indigenous School Based Trainee - Library, Museum and Gallery

If you are in Year 10 or 11, are identified as either Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander and are interested in a career in cultural and community services, apply today. The successful applicant will report to the LMG operations and programs coordinator, the School based trainee will be exposed to a variety of tasks and activities linked to Coffs Harbour City Councils Library, Museum and Gallery programs. This traineeship will involve a combination of formal work placement while completing a certificate II information and cultural services qualification. This role presents a fantastic opportunity for the successful candidate to commence their career in this exciting industry.

Applications close on Wednesday, May 23.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/FDodZx

Registered nurses, enrolled nurses and personal carers

To support growth, SCCA have opportunities for registered nurses, enrolled nurses and personal carers. If you are a motivated individual with relevant experience in residential aged care who wants to use your skills in an environment of holistic person centred care, where dignity, respect and quality of life are valued and supported, apply today.

Call Libby Park on 6659 6623 or email hr@scca.net.au

Place Coordinator

To be eligible to apply for this position, the applicant must be a permanent, temporary or casual employee of Coffs Harbour City Council. The role will report to the Group Leader City Prosperity and is an opportunity to join an organisation focused on creating new and transforming existing public spaces as vibrant, welcoming and inclusive places where a sense of belonging inspires imagination and evokes a desire to stay and return again. The Coffs Harbour City Council are looking for a highly competent professional with a proven record in managing and planning for change, coupled with an enthusiasm for building partnerships and adopting a multi skilled approach to deliver positive social, economic and community outcomes.

Salary starting package is around $74,000 inclusive of super.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/9hr5LK

Experienced bookkeeper

Cashflow Bookkeeping and Business Services are looking for someone to work one to two days a week. Applicants must have experience, Cert IV in Bookkeeping/Accounting, and attention to detail. This position is suitable for someone wanting to gain hours for BAS registration.

Email your resume to cashflowbooks@bigpond.com

Maintenance supervisor

This position provides supervision of maintenance crews and maintenance works to ensure the best use of plant, materials, time and resources and to ensure complete works are completed according to budget and the required technical, safety and environmental standards. The successful applicant will possess a certificate IV in civil construction or equivalent with a minimum of five years relevant experience in road and drainage maintenance. Previous experience in the Supervision of work crews to deliver on outcomes is essential.

Starting salary of $53,000 plus super.

For more information, email terry.thorn@chcc.nsw.gov.au

Applications close on Sunday, May 20.

Ranger

This position will provide compliance and enforcement oversight of public and private land use to the benefit of residents and visitors of the city in the most efficient and effective manner in accordance with the intent of relevant Acts, Statutes and Council's polices. Hours will be spread over seven days, Monday to Sunday on a rotating roster, and there is a requirement to work one weekend each month. An on call/take home vehicle will be provided when on call, stand by or starting or finishing on the job.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/kzyDMX

Finance officer

St John Paul College is seeking a full time/temporary applicant to commence work on Monday, May 28 as a Finance Officer.

The successful applicant will work with the Business Manager of the College including dealing with a broad range of sensitive and confidential material.

For more information, visit goo.gl/UcAY2Q

Administration assistant

Beyond Tax is a public accounting practice providing tax services and are currently seeking an energetic and efficient individual for the tax season.

The successful applicants role will be to provide admin support to professional staff and include client meet and greet, telephone answering, appointment scheduling and data entry.

To be considered for this role, you will need to be able to demonstrate computer literacy, communication skills and professionalism.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/QVk7Zx

Wait staff/barista

Bluebottles Brasserie in Woolgoolga is currently seeking an experienced wait staff/barista. The successful applicant must have at least 12 months experience in table service or quality coffee making, have a good work ethic and the ability to work with ease in busy times while maintaining excellent service. Creativity and a passion for hospitality a must.

Applicants must be available to work a mix of weekends, weekdays and two nights a week on a rotating roster. Passion for excellent customer service and personal drive are a must. Opportunity to work paid extra hours over the holiday period and advancement opportunities for the right candidate.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/ATQkHm

Administration officer

Uniting service aged care and disability, community services and chaplaincy in the community and get involved in social justice and advocacy issues that impact the people they serve. They are currently looking for an experienced administrator to provide administrative and office coordination in a professional and efficient manner to support staff four days a week on a permanent basis.

Hourly rate is $26.97 plus super with optional salary packaging.

Applications close on Sunday, May 27.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/jopqne

Information technology manager

There is a position available at Coffs Harbour Christian Community School for an information technology manager working across the school's three campuses. The successful applicant will demonstrate the ability to lead and oversee an I.T. team. Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to confidently engage with stakeholders at all levels is essential.

Applications close on Wednesday, June 6.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/DM8mgC