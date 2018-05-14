Top jobs on the Coffs Coast

Bluebottles Brasserie is looking for a wait staff/barista.

Bluebottles Brasserie is looking for a wait staff/barista. Trevor Veale

Ranger

COFFS Harbour City Council is seeking a Ranger who will provide compliance and enforcement oversight of public and private land use to the benefit of residents and visitors of the city in the most efficient and effective manner in accordance with the intent of relevant Acts, Statutes and Council's policies.

Hours will be spread over seven days on a rotating roster.

Applicants must possess a Certificate IV in Local Government or equivalent with a minimum of five years relevant experience in law enforcement or related discipline and a minimum of two years experience in handling companion animals.

Starting salary range of $63, 415.33 plus 15% (Grade E) and performance based salary progression.

Applications close on Sunday, May 20.

Visit

Financial support improvement officer

A key focus of this 12 month fixed term role will be to drive improved business outcomes through system and process improvements.

The role is designed to enable the effective use of financial transactional software and processes across the Financial Support section of Coffs Harbour City Council.

The ideal candidate will have a track record of developing and leading projects within a finance transactional role with a key focus on improvement through process review, system development, configuration, output and security.

This position will be a 35 hour week with various flexible work options.

Starting salary package will be around $73,000 inclusive of super.

Applications close on Sunday, May 20.

Visit goo.gl/io1fUz

Development Assessment Officer

A two year fixed tern contract position reporting to the Development Assessment Coordinator within the Coffs Harbour City Council fast track team and playing a key part in establishing a customer driven Development Assessment service that is prompt, reliable and professional.

Starting salary range of $80,000 plus superannuation.

Applications close on Sunday, May 27.

Visit goo.gl/fx9WM4

Automotive paint sales person

Oz Trade Supplies is seeking applications for a Automotive Paint Sales Person servicing the Northern NSW and Coffs Harbour region.

They are looking for someone who is motivated, driven and wants to be part of a successful team.

Salary and attractive commission is available for the right applicant including a fully maintained company vehicle.

To apply, email Oz Trade Supplies general manager sales@oztradesupplies.com.au

Property manager

Bradley's Real Estate in Nambucca Heads is seeking an experienced Property Manager to join the team.

If you have experience, enjoy working in a friendly team environment or want to know more, call Margaret Chaffey on 0419 216 707 or email your resume to margaret@bradleysrealestate.com.au

Accounts and administration officer

An experienced administration and accounts officer is required for the Coffs Harbour GP Super Clinic. A hands on person is required to assist the CEO with both accounts and administration processes and ensure smooth running of the business.

Skills and experience needed include good phone manners, excellent customer service skills, knowledge of Xero Accounting software, computer skills, drivers license and have experience in a similar role.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/JzGaHP

Experience wait staff/barista

Bluebottles Brasserie in Woolgoolga is looking for an experience wait staff/barista who has had at least 12 months experience in table service or quality coffee making, has good work ethic and the ability to work with ease during busy times.

The applicant must be available to work a mix of weekend, weekdays and two nights a week on a rotating roster.

There are currently two positions available, one full time and one part time.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/57s3Cv

Early childhood teacher

A maternity leave contract is available for an early childhood teacher at Moonee Beach Early Learning Centre. They are currently seeking an experienced and qualified Early Childhood Teacher (ECT) to deliver the Preschool Program in accordance with the NSW Preschool Program.

The role will see the successful applicant lead a classroom by effectively engaging with educators, families and children to implement the educational program for Preschool children.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/MUksJ3

Retail business manager

Bayrange Group is seeking a retail business manager across three sectors, retail nursery, bulk landscape goods and the cafe.

The successful applicant is required to have clear and effective communication skills, participate and contribute to a positive team culture and environment, have strong literacy and numeracy skills and proven experience in leading and contributing to a dynamic retail team.

This role is full time, 38 hours a week. A competitive salary package is available for the right candidate.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/5aiZAu

Retail showroom sales consultant

Colortile Coffs Harbour is currently looking for a retail showroom consultant to join their sales team. Successful applicants will have a proven sales background, excellent customer service skills, be computer literate and have the ability to follow up and close sales.

The role will be for the sale of tiles, assisting clients with tile colour selections, processing sale orders, following up quotes every week and maintaining showroom displays.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/PpKteF

Taxi driver

Coffs Harbour Taxis is hiring Taxi Drivers in Coffs Harbour, weekend and Weekday evening shifts are available on a part time and casual basis.

Applicants must be over 20-years-old, have held an Australian Driver Licence for a total of at least 12 months in the previous two years, hold an unrestricted NSW drivers licence and be medically fit to drive a public transport vehicle.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/jWG443

Heavy duty tyre technician

A full time on site and workshop worker is wanted who has drive, enthusiasm and can work independently to fit into the team.

Call 0438 718 141.

Trainee sonographer

BR Radiology is seeking a candidate to receive on the job training while completing their Graduate Diploma in Medical Sonography.

The practice has a comprehensive range of high quality imaging equipment including a modern fully integrated RIS/PACS.

This role provides diversity with an interesting mix of referrals and studies.

Applicants must have completed a degree in health science, be self motivating, have outstanding customer service skills, the ability to balance full time work and study commitments, have excellent hand-eye coordination and have experienced working in a fast-paced team environment.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/74kWSM

Cabinet maker, kitchen installer, apprentice cabinet maker

Coastal Designer Kitchens are a successful locally owned kitchen manufacturing company in Nambucca Heads. They have recently expanded to incorporate a new factory in Coffs Harbour and looking to fill positions immediately for the following roles - cabinet maker, installer and apprentice cabinet maker.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/PELofe

Nanny

A professional couple require a nanny/baby sitter for wo children aged seven months and two years old, five days a week from 9am to 4pm.

Experience preferred, early childhood qualification a plus and experience in Russian or Chinese languages a bonus. Applicant must be able to apply first aid and child CPR if required.

To apply, visit goo.gl/ahr9Tr

Sales and service consultant

Bupa Coffs Harbour is seeking a part time sales and service consultant. The successful applicant will assist existing members in their day to day transactions, ensuring they understand the full value of their health insurance product, provide solutions to any identified concerns or unmet needs and educate members on all the benefits they can access.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/pm6HCt

Butcher

Ritchies Supa IGA is looking for a butcher to work as part of an enthusiastic team in a competitive supermarket environment. Applicants will be expected to demonstrate butchery experience, a good understanding of working within a team environment, passion and enthusiasm, a customer focused approach and the ability to work weekends.

Previous applicants are encouraged to re-apply.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/PHbfyz