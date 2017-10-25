Top jobs on the Coffs Coast

Driscolls Australia

What: Casual store person required to work in cool rooms. Need to be available to work weekends, have a forklift licence and have warehouse experience.

Send your resume through to goo.gl/ZXHoCT

Business units project accountant

What: Position suiting qualified and experienced project accountants to join the Coffs Harbour City Councils commercial business units on a 12-month fixed term contract.

Applications close on Sunday, November 12.

Visit goo.gl/926B4q

Engineering surveyor

What: The Coffs Harbour City Council are seeking an experienced individual with experience in surveying within the survey and design team.

Applications close on Sunday, November 12.

Visit goo.gl/926B4q

Big Banana operations manager

What: Are you an enthusiastic and dedicated individual? The Big Banana Fun Park are looking for someone to oversee the various outlets and attractions within the business. The successful candidate will have a proven track record in successfully managing a similar environment and leading a large team of people.

Visit goo.gl/KjQvAG

Complete staff solutions ranger

What: The successful candidate will undertake ranger services to monitor compliance and the enforcement of the relevant legislation to agreed community service standards and ensuring the client's regulatory compliance priorities are met.

Visit goo.gl/YE2Yff

Labourers - Solar project

What: Looking for experienced labourers for roles on the White Rocks Solar Farm. The role will be ongoing for the duration of the project for the right candidate. Applicants must have experience in carpentry or building and be able to safely use hand and power tools. Applicants must be team players adaptable to a range of tasks, reliable and productive. The work will be six days per week, applicants must be available to work Monday to Saturday.

Visit goo.gl/r41pFS

Store team member at Coles

What: Team member vacancies including opportunities to work in the night fill and checkout departments. Applicants will have flexibility to work across stare trading days including evenings and weekends and will be fit enough to handle some heavy lifting.

Visit goo.gl/7WzZCg

Qualified fruit inspector

What: Seeking a qualified, full time fruit inspector. Successful applicants will have either three years experience or at least a Diploma level qualification.

Email resume and cover letter to 2517gh@gmail.com

Lifeline shop manager

What: Lifeline North Coast are looking for a dynamic experienced shop manager who can run the new West High Street shop in Coffs Harbour. Applicants will oversee and control the daily operation of the shop, recruit and provide support to volunteers, ensure the provision of a high quality services to customers and look for opportunities for continuous improvement.

For more information or to apply, call 6651 4093 or email reception.northcoast@lifeline.org.au

Early childhood education teacher

What: Tiny treasures preschool at Corindi Beach are seeing a full time early childhood education teacher. The applicant will cater for two to six year olds and have the education and first aid requirements.

For more information, visit tts.preschool@gmail.com or call 6649 1211

Apprentice opportunity with Faircloth and Reynolds

What: Faircloth and Reynolds are looking for motivated young persons to fill vacancies in sheet metal, electrical, refrigeration and air conditioning with successful applicants being offered an apprenticeship. Ideal applicants would have completed at least year 10 with strong results in maths, english and design/technology and metalwork areas.

Resumes will provide full details of education, copies of school reports, work experience, the trade they are applying for with a covering letter in their own handwriting stating the reason why they are applying.

Deliver your written application to 2018, C/- Faircloth and Reynolds, 12 Hurley Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Chasa taxi and hire cars

What: Taxi drivers and hire car drivers are needed to work flexible hours in late model vehicles.

Email chasatransport@outlook.com to apply.

Leading pipelayers

What: Applicants need experience in large scale RMS civil drainage works and a minimum of four years experience is required with references.

Call 3382 6120 or email ron@mpcq.com.au

Professional ocean lifeguard and three casual positions

What: Coffs Harbour City Council are looking for three qualified and experienced individuals to fill the position of professional ocean lifeguard.

Visit goo.gl/926B4q

Library, museum and gallery assistant

What: A permanent part-time opportunity to assist in the delivery of library, museum and gallery services to the community.

Applications close on Sunday, October 29.

Visit goo.gl/926B4q