Top jobs going on the Coffs Coast

Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter is currently seeking an animal attendant and shelter manager. Rachel Vercoe

Animal attendant RSPCA

The Coffs Harbour RSPCA shelter is looking for an experienced animal attendant to join their team.

Applicants must be motivated, energetic, reliable and willing to undertake a range of animal attendant responsibilities ensuring a high standard of animal care.

Responsibilities include performing animal care tasks such as cleaning cages, medicating, feeding, exercising, providing basic first aid to animals where required and providing a high level of customer service.

Requirements include certificate II animal care or equivalent experience, previous animal handling skills, strong communication skills and the desire to work with people to improve animal welfare outcomes.

Visit goo.gl/WXbY5c

RSPCA Coffs Harbour shelter manager

RSPCA NSW is looking for an energetic and motivated leader for the role of Shelter Manager, Coffs Harbour. You will provide leadership and manage the day-to-day operation of the Coffs Harbor Shelter, ensuring that high levels of customer service and animal well being are maintained and continuously improved.

This is a full-time opportunity and includes regular weekends and some public holiday work on a 7 day rotating roster.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/AZMLqe

Technical officer

COFFS Harbour City Council is seeking a competent person with substantial experience in trade waste or an associated field to administer Council's Trade Waste Policy.

The focus will be on the continuous identification of generators of trade waste, the conditioning and licensing of generators to discharge and ensuring generators comply with licence requirements.

The successful applicant will also be involved in public education to provide information to assist industry in the removal and treatment of trade waste from industry.

This job is 25 hours a week with various flexible work options and has a significant scope for performance based salary increases.

Salary starting package is around $74,000 inclusive of Super.

Applications close on Sunday, June 3.

Visit goo.gl/5JFTcE

Property manager

Cardow and Partners Woolgoolga is currently seeking a qualified property manger to join their team. They currently manage residential, holiday and commercial properties in the Woolgoolga area and are seeking a motivated team player who is committed to building a successful career in real estate.

Property management experience is strongly recommended, though not necessary if you've got the right approach.

Applicants with a proactive attitude and strong customer service skills will be highly considered.

This is a full time position.

Visit goo.gl/p5HDGh

Registered nurses, enrolled nurses and personal carers

If you're a motivated individual with relevant experience in residential aged care who wants to use skills in an environment of holistic person centered care, where dignity, respect and quality of life are valued and supported, apply now.

Email hr@scca.net.au or visit goo.gl/69KHnG

Administration assistant

Beyond Tax Chartered Accountants is a public accounting practice providing tax services and is seeking an energetic and efficient individual for the tax season.

The role will be to provide admin support to professional staff and will include client meet and greet, telephone answering, appointment scheduling and data entry.

To be considered for this role, you will need to be able to demonstrate computer literacy, communications skills and professionalism.

Visit goo.gl/mDiVdE

Backpacker Managers

AN energetic couple is wanted for a line in managerial position at a busy backpackers in Coffs Harbour commencing in June.

References are essential.

Send your application and enquiries to bungeye56@gmail.com

Golf club general manager

Sawtell Golf Club is seeking an enthusiastic, energetic and ethical person who will be a proactive self-started with strong people skills and will be a driver of change.

The successful applicant will demonstrate a strong strategic and business focus together with excellent operations, marketing, people management and leadership skills.

Reporting to the Board of Directors, the GM will be responsible for directing and managing the club to ensure it is commercially orientated and viable in the long term, through the provision of cost-effective and high quality service.

Email manager@sawtellgolf.com.au

Complete Staff Solutions accountant

This is a unique opportunity to fast track your career with an immediate start being an accountant and registered tax agent.

Applicants must have a minimum of a bachelor degree in business, accounting, commerce or a related field.

If this sounds like you contact Complete Staff Solutions for a confidential discussion.

Visit goo.gl/QAtSeG

Assessor/estimator/supervisor

HBI Australia is a progressive and professional insurance building company currently seeking an experienced assessor who will be responsible for estimating and supervising projects for our insurance partners and customers in the commercial and private sectors.

Applicants must have Insurance Building experience.

Visit goo.gl/2vHYGi

General practice nurse

Toormina Medical Centre is seeking a motivated registered nurse to join their team, part time from Wednesday to Friday.

Requirements include current AHPRA registration, excellent organisation and time management, excellent interpersonal skills to interact with patients, staff, practitioners, immunisation certificate, knowledge/experience of chronic disease management, care plans and health assessments.

Applications close on Friday, June 15.

Visit goo.gl/Q7yiwA