Top jobs going on the Coffs Coast

Full time chef

AN Indian dine in restaurant is looking for a full time chef.

The main duties will include preparing and cooking dishes from the menu, assisting the owner with designing new menu items, food and labour costing, managing and training kitchen staff.

Applicants must have relevant certificate and diploma qualifications and recent work experience in a similar role with Indian cuisine.

Send your resume and cover letter to k8.chapman@hotmail.com

Fruit inspector

IF you hold a Diploma in Horticulture, inc cert 111 or have three years work experience in a similar role, apply now for a full time position on a blueberry farm.

The applicant must be a capable person with a background in agriculture and commitment to work in agriculture in the long term in a rural area. They will also need good communication skills, the ability to work outdoors in varying weather conditions and great teamwork.

Email your resume through to chanderlives@yahoo.com

Security officers

United Security Enterprises is seeking licensed Security Officers for various positions

Male and female applicants are encouraged to apply and must hold a current NSW security licence and first aid certificate. A RSA and white card is also an advantage.

Part Time positions are available and start is immediate.

To apply, email jobs@unitedsecurityent.com

Catalogue distributor

PMP distribution is looking people to walk and be paid delivering catalogues on a regular basis in Safety Beach.

For more information, call 0402 859 376.

Pacific Bay Resort hospitality positions

Pacific Bay Resort is re-opening and is looking for experienced and motivated employees to join the team in the following areas:

Food and Beverage - Full time and casual both supervisory and attendant roles available.

Kitchen - Sous chef, chef de partie and commis chef roles available, both full time and casual.

Send your resume to gm@pacificbayeresort.com.au

Part time grounds person

HOLIDAY Parks is seeking a part time grounds person across four location.

The role is responsible for effective and efficient grounds, gardens and amenities maintenance across Coffs Coast Holiday Parks' four locations.

A minimum of ten hours per week is guaranteed however the successful applicant may be required to work up to 38 hours per week.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/2FFWYR

Airport operations supervisor

This key leadership role is responsible for the safety, security, proactive planning and coordination of Coffs Harbour Regional Airport's operations.

It is an opportunity for a motivated individual looking to take the next step in their aviation career with a starting salary package of $28,369.57 plus performance based salary progression.

For more information, visit goo.gl/474cpY

Civil works inspector - Supervising officer

Coffs Harbour City Council is seeking applications from motivated and suitably qualified individuals for the position of Supervising Officer (Civil Works Inspector).

Reporting to the Section Leader Asset Project Delivery, this role is responsible for inspecting capital works to ensure that works are completed in accordance with specifications, Council standards and statutory requirements, as well as undertaking design reviews to ensure designs meet requirements.

The successful applicant will possess a Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent qualification, plus ten years experience in engineering construction.

For more information, visit goo.gl/CvHFXb

Mechanic - Pant/Heavy commercial vehicle

Council is currently seeking applications from suitably qualified and experienced Plant/Heavy Commercial Vehicle Mechanic to join their team on a fixed term contract.

The Plant/ Heavy Commercial Vehicle Mechanic is responsible for the efficient and effective repair, servicing, care and maintenance of Council owned plant, equipment and mechanical workshop tools.

The successful applicant will need to have solid experience as a heavy commercial vehicle mechanic, with at least two years' experience in the repair and maintenance of earthmoving/construction plant and/or Heavy Commercial Vehicles.

To apply, visit coffsharbour.recruitmenthub.com.au and enter reference code 3997391.

Coordinator at Dorrigo support centre

Bellingen Shire Council is looking to appoint a Coordinator to oversee and report on aged and disability support and related services, programs and projects provided from the Dorrigo Support Centre.

The role will initially be on a part time, 32 hours per week contract basis, 12 months with a view to extending at the end of this period dependent on operational needs.

The role will encompass the development, implementation and evaluation of programs to support the needs of aged people and those people living with disabilities.

For more information, visit goo.gl/VUdUaE

Junior receptionist

Cardow and Partners property is looking for a bright and outgoing Junior Receptionist is required for a full-time position in our Bellingen office.

This position is an ideal opportunity for a school leaver with no previous experience necessary but willingness to learn is a must.

For more information, visit goo.gl/B3AJSy

Credit manager

Bananacoast Community Credit Union Ltd has a full time opportunity available for a credit manager who has previous experience in demonstrating sound credit judgement in significant credit transactions, including Commercial credit, across all industry sectors.

This position is responsible for managing the credit department to accomplish key goals and service expectations. It also plays a key role in supporting profitable growth in line with BCU's objectives, risk appetite and all relevant legislative, regulatory, legal and operational risk guidelines.

Applications close on Wednesday, February 28.

For more information, visit