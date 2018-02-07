Top jobs going on the Coffs Coast

Coffs Harbour City Council is seeking applications from qualified and experienced individuals to be a professional lifeguard.

Factory machine operator

GK Denney Tyres is currently seeking enthusiastic self-starters with previous experience in a production and/or machine operating environment.

To apply, write to the manager at PO Box 1932, Coffs Harbour, 2450 or email gkdtyres@westnet.com.au before Monday, February 13.

Professional ocean lifeguard

Are you self-motivated with a desire to improve and evolve in a supportive team environment?

The position will ensure ongoing high standards of Beach Safety and will manage all facets of operations at individual beach locations, including but not limited to the administration of pre-hospital care, signage, surf conditions, marine animals, pollution, cleanliness, public relations, daily administration and education, use and maintenance of equipment and surveillance.

Requirements: A current Australian Professional Ocean Lifeguard Award Level two or equivalent, a current nationally recognised first aid certificate and a working with children check.

Apply by contacting Greg Hackfath, Team Leader Lifeguard Services on 0418 285 073 before Sunday, February 18.

Financial support officer

This position will require the successful applicant to report to the team leader accounts payable and team leader revenue on a rotating basis. The role delivers on Council's accounts receivable, accounts payable and rating responsibilities in a timely and efficient manner.

Requirements: Certificate IV in accounting or other related qualification and a minimum of five years experience in a high volume accounts environment.

Starting salary range: $54,430.37

To apply, contact Amy Mott, Section Leader Financial Support on 6648 4287.

Applications close on Sunday, February 11.

Multiple hospitality positions

Pacific Bay Resort is re-opening and requires experienced, motivated employees to join their team in food and beverage fields and in the kitchen.

Food and beverage - Full time and casual, both supervisory and attendant roles available.

Kitchen - Sous Chef, Chef De Partie and Commis Chef roles available, full time and casual.

To apply, send your resume through to gm@pacificbayresort.com.au

Part time payroll and rostering officer

Sawtell Catholic Care of the Aged is seeking someone to assist with rostering clinical, care and support teams.

The successful applicant will support fortnightly payroll for a staff mix of permanent and casual shift workers.

To be successful, applicants need to demonstrate experience in payroll, rostering and general administration, have excellent written and verbal communication skills and have good skills in the use of computer programs including Microsoft Office.

Submit your resume with a cover letter to hr@scca.net.au

For more information, visit goo.gl/uZ7ax4

Full time HR truck driver for Tuffco Glass

This position is physically demanding and requires overtime on a regular basis.

It involves loading and unloading of glass and previous glass handling experience would be an advantage.

For more information, call 6651 1050.

Send your resume through to office@tuffcoglass.com.au

Primary products inspector

A Primary Products Inspector is required full time on a macadamia farm.

Applicants must have diploma of horticulture qualification or at least three years of full time relevant work experience.

Experience on a similar farm and long term commitment is a must.

To apply or for more information, email jsbenning65@gmail.com

Fruit packers

Pacific Blue Produce is currently looking for people to work on a casual basis in their packing and warehouse facility in Woolgoolga.

Key responsibilities will be to pack fruit, operate packing machinery and to meet quality standards.

Requirements: Previous experience with repetitive tasks, the ability to follow instructions, be reliable and motivated, have a good fitness level and have high attention for detail.

For more information and to apply, visit goo.gl/FcLJjg

Ray White property management

Ray White Coffs Harbour is seeking a professional person to join their team with experience that has parrallels to property management.

Requirements: Full drivers license, be competent in using platforms such as Console and have a certificate of registration.

Send your cover letter and resume through to - The Manager, Ray White Real Estate, 1/214 Harbour Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450 or email coffsharbour.nsw@raywhite.com

For more information, visit goo.gl/eHhPCh

Opal head chef

Opal Coffs Harbour is looking to recruit a head chef to create and deliver delicious, nutritious home-style meals for residents within the 123 bed home.

The head chef will be responsible for creating home style meals following a national set of menu/recipes, carrying out best practice in the kitchen with food preperation and safety and ensure catering service is safe and of high quality, meeting residents needs.

For more information, visit opalagedcare.com.au/careers/current-vacancies/

Solar electrician

Coffs Solar Energy is seeking a solar electrician to join their existing installation team.

The successful applicant will work with an experienced solar techinician and soal electrician to help deliver high-quality residential and commercial solar PV installations for clients.

Requirements: CEC accreditations, NSW electricians license, working at heights ticket, white card, clean drivers license, good written and verbal communication skills and a keen and energetic attitude to work.

For more information or to apply, visit goo.gl/GVuQxq