TOP JOB: Be the ‘eyes and ears’ in community storytelling

Knowing the number of people living in regional and remote areas informs where doctors are needed, and understanding local births and languages spoken at home links Australians to the community services they need.

It’s a data gathering exercise that will help inform governments, community groups and financial institutions for years to come and there are thousands of roles to fill.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is now recruiting 2,665 Census Field Managers for the 2021 Census who will become a critical workforce in helping complete the epic data-gathering exercise on August 10.

The Census is the most comprehensive picture of Australia’s population and housing and the data tells us about the economic, social and cultural make-up of the nation.

Census data informs important decisions about transport, schools, health care, infrastructure and business. It also helps plan local services for individuals, families and communities.

The roles are short-term working hours are variable and will include weekdays, weekends and evenings with people able to earn $36 dollars an hour for their time.

While there are positions all over the country, field Managers will be recruited locally to ensure they are familiar with the local area, where it is possible to do so.

Census Executive Director Andrew Henderson said Field Managers play a key role in supporting and motivating their team and resolving problems that arise on the job.

“The Field Manager is the eyes and ears of the Census on the ground, and in the community. They provide invaluable local intelligence to the office-based Census operations team,” he said.

“They help members of the public who need special support to complete the Census. This includes conducting assisted interviews with people who request help or working through difficult questions from people trying to complete their Census.

“Field Managers will engage with non-private dwellings in their area, such as hospitals, hotels, and nursing homes to help residents in these settings to complete their Census form.

“If you have experience training and supervising small teams and you’re keen to tell your community’s story, view the applicant information kit and apply now,” Mr Henderson said.

The ABS has appointed Adecco Australia to assist with the recruitment of temporary staff to support the 2021 Census.

Applicants are encouraged to apply early as jobs are expected to fill quickly.

Key Information

What skills do Census Field Managers need?

Applicants for Census Field Managers must have experience training and supervising small teams. You must also have access to a computer and mobile device with reliable internet connection, a current driver’s license, and access to a registered and insured vehicle.

You must have a safe and lockable area at your residence to store Census materials.

How many positions are available and where?

There are 2,665 Census Field Manager positions available in all major cities and regional areas nationwide.

The breakdown of positions by state are:

New South Wales and Australian Capital Territory – 838

Victoria – 678

Queensland – 550

Western Australia – 288

South Australia – 199

Tasmania – 83

Northern Territory – 29

What is the hourly rate for Field Managers?

Census Field Managers will earn $36.90 per hour (inclusive of 25% loading), plus superannuation

How do people apply?

To view the applicant information kits and apply, visit https://www.censusjobs.adecco.com.au/

The Census will be held on 10 August 2021.