Big spender Clive tops home sales

This property at 21-23 Webb Rd, Sunshine Beach, fetched the highest price for a residential property in Queensland in 2018.

THEY'RE jawdropping, dripping in luxurious features and have sold for more money than most people can dream of.

The top home sales on the record for 2018 in Queensland have been revealed and one buyer stands out from the crowd.

Former federal politician and billionaire businessman Clive Palmer splurged more than $22 million on property across the state last year, including a beachfront mansion on the Gold Coast, a riverfront Brisbane estate and a unit in Townsville.

Players at the prestige end of Brisbane's property market are hailing 2018 as one of the best in years, with demand from interstate migrants fuelling more sales above the $4 million mark.

The biggest reported sale in Queensland in 2018 was an absolute beachfront estate in idyllic Sunshine Beach for a staggering $18 million.

The sale of the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom property set a new record for the entire Sunshine Coast region when it was sold by IT entrepreneur Daniel Wallis.

Just streets away, also in Sunshine Beach, former tennis star Pat Rafter's beachfront home at 46 Seaview Terrace sold for $15.2 million to Betty's Burger founder David Hales.

On the Gold Coast, the biggest sale was in the so-called "millionaire's row" of Hedges Avenue.

Mr Palmer forked out a cool $12 million for a beachfront mansion with five bedrooms, a gym, a wine cellar, a lift and a lap pool at 9 Hedges Avenue.

He also splashed his cash on the Brisbane home of the founder of the collapsed Linc Energy, Peter Bond - paying $7.5 million for the riverfront estate at 36 Needham St, Fig Tree Pocket.

But the biggest home sale of 2018 in the Queensland capital was a riverfront home in Hawthorne with a tennis court, two swimming pools, a putting green and a private jetty.

The luxurious property at 106 Virginia Avenue was owned by energy executive Shaun Scott and fetched more than $11 million.

That was closely followed by the sale of the Ascot home of Domino's Pizza boss Don Meij for $11 million.

In Rockhampton, a 132-year-old home fetched $1.37 million, while in Cairns, an award-winning five-bedroom house on the harbour sold for $2.65 million.

While not publicly recorded, there were a number of offmarket sales that would have made the list, including disgraced businessman Christopher Skase's lavish Hamilton mansion at 36 Dickson Tce, which sold for $10.138 million.

Motivated by Brisbane's growth and sales of other homes in the area, Brisbane couple Drew and Tabea Haupt have decided to sell their New Farm home.

They bought the property at 64 Annie Street when they noticed it was for sale with development approval for a unit block.

"The for sale sign came up and my wife and I, and brother who we're in business with, said let's buy this and build two large family homes to keep in with the charm of New Farm," Mr Haupt said.

"We hated the idea of having more units in the suburb, so we designed the house with family living in mind."

The property, which is being marketed by Henry Hodge and Kosta Porfyriou of McGrath Estate Agents, is expected to attract offers in the early to mid $3 million range.

"If you compare it to Sydney and Melbourne, the proximity to the city, there's no traffic - it's such an amazing offering to have," Mr Haupt said.

"It's not until you travel around and see other cities that you realise how lucky we are to be able to have a big house, yard and pool so close to the city.

"I think New Farm is still undervalued signficantly ...the change happening right now in Brisbane I beleive is a once in a lifetime, with likes of Howard Smith Wharves, Queens Wharf and the billions being spent on infrastructure."

From Townsville to Toowoomba and Brisbane to Bundaberg, here are the biggest home sales of 2018:

TOP 20 RESIDENTIAL SALES OF 2018 IN BRISBANE

Address Sale price

1. 106 Virginia Ave, Hawthorne $11.129m

2. 27 Sutherland Ave, Ascot $11m

3. 33 Maxwell St, New Farm $8.5m

4. 36 Needham St, Fig Tree Pocket $7.5m

5. 1A Eldernell Tce, Hamilton $7.25m

6. 150 Adelaide Street East, Clayfield $7m

7. 5/81 Moray St, New Farm $6.5m

8. 8 Sentinel Court, Cleveland $5.25m

9. 17 Ningana St, Fig Tree Pocket $5.1m

10. 19 Lawes St, Hamilton $5m

11. 127 Laurel Ave, Chelmer $5m

12. 16 Scott St, Hawthorne $4.875m

13. 27 Sutton St, Chelmer $4.83m

14. 3501/140 Alice St, Brisbane City $4.5m

15. 58 Retreat St, Bridgeman Downs $4.42m

16. 32 Teneriffe Dr, Teneriffe $4.405m

17. 100 Oriel Rd, Clayfield $4.35m

18. 34 Satinwood Ct, Bardon $4.275m

19. 24 Ascot St, Ascot $4.25m

20. 405 Brisbane Corso, Yeronga $4.2m

(Source: CoreLogic)

TOP 20 SALES OF 2018 ON THE SUNSHINE COAST

Address Sale price

1. 21-23 Webb Rd, Sunshine Beach $18m

2. 46 Seaview Tce, Sunshine Beach $15.2m

3. 2 Belmore Tce, Sunshine Beach $14m

4. 5 Allambi Rise, Noosa Heads $11.2m

5. 11/37 Hastings St, Noosa Heads $7.2m

6. 17 The Esplanade, Sunshine Beach $6.25m

7. 4/63 River Esplanade, Mooloolaba $5.85m

8. 3/63 River Esplanade, Mooloolaba $5.58m

9. 52 Mossman Court, Noosa Heads $5.2m

10. 36 Seaview Tce, Sunshine Beach $5.2m

11. 29 Mooloolah Island, Minyama $5.15m

12. 1 Natasha Ave, Noosa Heads $5m

13. 15 Webb Rd, Sunshine Beach $5m

14. 42 Seaview Tce, Sunshine Beach $5m

15. 39 Wyuna Dr, Noosaville $4.85m

16. 15 Minyama Island, Minyama $4.6m

17. 63 Witta Circle, Noosa Heads $4.45m

18. 1001/87 Mooloolaba Esp, Mooloolaba $4.4m

19. 17/4 Quamby Plc, Noosa Heads $4.3m

20. 430 Sunrise Rd, Tinbeerwah $4.25m

(Source: CoreLogic)

TOP 20 SALES OF 2018 ON THE GOLD COAST

Address Sale price

1. 9 Hedges Ave, Mermaid Beach $12m

2. 105 Hedges Ave, Mermaid Beach $11.6m

3. 3250/23 Ferny Ave, Surfers Paradise $9.5m

4. 8 Marseille Court, Bundall $9m

5. 31 The Corso, Surfers Paradise $8.8m

6. 2230 Arnold Palmer Dr, Hope Island $6.5m

7. 7001/4 The Esplanade, Surfers Paradise $6.5m

8. 2 First Ave, Broadbeach $6m

9. 57 Woodgees St, Currumbin $5.6m

10. 6/3533 Main Beach Pde, Main Beach $5.6m

11. 504 The Esplanade, Palm Beach $5.5m

12. 4/3565 Main Beach Pde, Main Beach $5.5m

13. 46 Knightsbridge Pde East, Paradise Pt $5.4m

14. 31 Buccaneer Ct, Surfers Paradise $5.3m

15. 150/59 Pacific St, Main Beach $5.3m

16. 16 Westminster Ct, Paradise Point $5.28m

17. 7 Knightsbridge Pde West, Paradise Pt $5.275m

18. 702/252 Hedges Ave, Mermaid Beach $5.25m

19. 50 Admiralty Dr, Surfers Paradise $5.2m

20. 2623 Virginia Dr, Hope Island $5.05m

(Source: CoreLogic)

TOP 10 SALES OF 2018 IN TOOWOOMBA

Address Sale price

1. 11 Old Toll Bar Rd, East Toowoomba $2.95m

2. 7 Bridge St, Mount Lofty $2.9m

3. 1 Mayes St, East Toowoomba $1.9m

4. 11 Bridge St, Mount Lofty $1.8m

5. 41 Campbell St, East Toowoomba $1.55m

6. 92 Campbell St, East Toowoomba $1.45m

7. 10 Spring St, Middle Ridge $1.35m

8. 2 Sinclair St, East Toowoomba $1.335m

9. 43 Curtis St, East Toowoomba $1.302m

10. 30 East St, Redwood $1.25m

(Source: CoreLogic)

TOP 10 SALES OF 2018 IN CAIRNS

Address Sale price

1. 22 Brindabella Quay, Trinity Park $2.65m

2. 6 Kingfisher Close, Earlville $2.35m

3. 1402/141 Abbott St, Cairns City $2.35m

4. 7 Fig Tree Dr, Caravonica $2.1m

5. 70 Falcon St, Bayview Heights $1.8m

6. 81 Harbour Dr, Trinity Park $1.55m

7. 26 Brindabella Quay, Trinity Park $1.53m

8. 52 Kewarra St, Kewarra Beach $1.525m

9. 237 Taripla Plc, Trinity Beach $1.5m

10. 11 Marina Quay, Trinity Park $1.5m

(Source: CoreLogic)

TOP 10 SALES OF 2018 IN TOWNSVILLE

Address Sale price

1. 9/88 Mitchell St, North Ward $2.7m

TOP 5 SALES OF 2018 IN MACKAY

Address Sale price

1. 49 Logan Cres, Erakala $1.4m

(Source: CoreLogic)

TOP 5 SALES OF 2018 IN ROCKHAMPTON

Address Sale price

1. 3 Athelstane St, The Range $1.37m

(Source: CoreLogic)

TOP 5 SALES OF 2018 IN GLADSTONE

Address Sale price

1. 13 Gibbons Ct, Agnes Water $1.125m

(Source: CoreLogic)

TOP 5 SALES OF 2018 IN BUNDABERG

Address Sale price

1. 24 Miller St, Bargara $1.45m

(Source: CoreLogic)

TOP 5 SALES OF 2018 IN FRASER COAST

Address Sale price

1. 17/558 Charlton Esp, Urangan $1.29m

2. 389 Oregan Creek Rd, Toogoom $1.25m

3. 107 Esplanade, Point Vernon $1.035m

4. 511/569 Charlton Esp, Urangan $950,000

5. 22 Neisler Ct, Kawungun $930,000

(Source: CoreLogic)