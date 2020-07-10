Top golfers swing back into Coffs

COFFS Harbour looks set to welcome back professional golfers in September as two clubs make big announcements.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club will host one of six NSW Open Qualifiers across the state, in a boost for regional economies recovering from drought, bushfires and the coronavirus crisis.

Tournaments will be held in Dubbo, Coffs Harbour, Queanbeyan and the Tweed during September with two more events to be hosted in Albury and Bega.

The six-event NSW Open Qualifying Series will be see around 80 professionals and 40 elite amateurs compete over 36 holes, with the top three placegetters (amateur or professional) at each event qualifying for this year's NSW Open.

In addition to the coveted places in the NSW Open Championship, the professionals will also be vying for a purse of $50,000 per event.

Each event will run over three days and will feature an 18 hole pro-am practice round followed by the 36 hole tournament.

Golf NSW chairman Peter Mitchell said the events would be a significant boost to many local economies.

"The vast majority of competitors will be coming from out of the region, and some hopefully from interstate," he said.

"We know this means motels are booked, restaurants, clubs and pubs are busy, and towns will be buzzing while the tournament is underway."

Bonville set to reopen to in-house guests

In another positive sign for golfers, Bonville Golf Resort has announced its intention to reopen its doors to in-house guests from July 31.

For the rest of they year the club will offer golf and restaurant facilities to in-house guests (and members) and will look at offering limited times for social play for other visitors on a Monday and Tuesday.

And like so many other facilities, the coronavirus crisis has led to management making alterations to operations.

"We have had to reassess our package offerings to limit the numbers onsite and ensure we adhere to the regulations imposed on us by the State and Federal governments and provide the safest possible environment we can for all our guests," GM Brad Daymond said.

"We have streamlined our offering to a basic package that can be booked for one or multiple nights."

The property will also continue to offer a range of add-ons including group tuition and personal playing lessons with swing analysis.

"Our head teaching professional, Daniel Dosen has a very personable approach to golf tuition," he said.

"It's a great way to re-boot your golf game."

Bonville's multi-award winning restaurant Flooded Gums will continue to delight guests and offer the same feeling of pure relaxation and indulgence that guests have come to know and love.