Top gear gifted to cancer unit

VEIN VEWER: Mid North Coast Cancer Institute's Jill Harrington and Carolyn Heise with the car club's Phil Carmichael, Bill Denham, Peter Titmus and Gary Wallace, and C.ex Group community relations manager Sarah Pryor.

VEIN VEWER: Mid North Coast Cancer Institute's Jill Harrington and Carolyn Heise with the car club's Phil Carmichael, Bill Denham, Peter Titmus and Gary Wallace, and C.ex Group community relations manager Sarah Pryor.

THE Mid North Coast Cancer Institute at CHHC has a new piece of medical equipment thanks to C.ex Coffs and its Sports Touring and Classic Car Club.

A vein viewer valued at $6850 has been presented to the cancer unit. The device allows clinicians to see through the skin, viewing veins, valves and vessels, as well as providing early detection of potential complications.

The donation was made possible when the car enthusiasts sought the help of C.ex Coffs to partner in funding the equipment.

Car club events co-ordinator Bill Denham said the social club didn't raise funds because it was not a charity, but it had some money it wanted to do something special with.

"We have more than 100 members who meet monthly for different events, so the focus is definitely on a shared love of sports touring cars,” Mr Denham said.

"We've also had a few members in recent years who have been cared for by the amazing team at the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute, so when we decided to do something special with our funds, there was no doubt we wanted to help support the staff who do such wonderful work with local cancer patients.

"The cancer unit told us what they needed and when we realised we didn't have quite enough funds, we approached C.ex Coffs, who didn't hesitate.

"It really is a club that does more for the community than people realise. Their generosity meant we were able to fully fund the vein viewer.”

Nursing unit manager Jill Harrington said she and her team were extremely grateful for the support.