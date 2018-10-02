Aldi furniture set to become hot property

THANKS to Kmart, Ikea and other big retailers, we now well and truly know that good-looking homewares don't have to cost the earth.

People with an eye for design have been quick to spruik the best bargain finds on social media, and next thing you know, items like Kmart's $35 shoe rack and Aldi's grey rocking chair are flying off the shelves.

Aldi will bring its latest range of Special Buys homewares to Australia tomorrow, with a couple of hot-ticket items already catching the eye of bargain hunters.

All these items are part of Aldi’s Special Buys range tomorrow. Butler’s tray table $19.99, rug $99.99, seagrass baskets $16.99 each.

Two of the favourites seem to be the swivel accent chair that is pictured above ($149) and the two-seat sofa ($249).

Aldi’s two-seater couch ($249) goes on sale on Wednesday.

The sofa seems like a particular bargain when the two-seater Dahlia sofa from Freedom starts at $2199. (We do acknowledge there is bound to be a difference in quality.)

The two-seater Dahlia sofa from Freedom.

Other matching timber furniture includes a butler's tray table ($19.99), industrial console table ($69.99), industrial entertainment unit ($129) and a lift-up coffee table ($59.99)

The industrial-style entertainment unit ($129).

The industrial lift-up coffee table ($59.99).

It must be said that this range from Aldi bears a striking resemblance to pieces from US brand West Elm (and it's not the first time Aldi's furniture has reminded us of the designs of other brands ... the Design Institute of Australia called out the German supermarket earlier this year for a stool that looked very much like one created by Australian designer Mark Tuckey).

This is West Elm’s coffee table, which is currently selling for $639.

The Helvetica leather office chair from West Elm, $749.

The industrial storage media console from West Elm is $1,839.

There's also a bit of hype on parenting websites about Aldi's range of baby gear which also comes out tomorrow, including the three-wheel stroller ($129), a 3-in-1 rocker ($89.99) and wooden high chair ($79.99).

The three-wheel stroller ($129).

The wooden high chair ($79.99).

Aldi’s 3-in-1 rocker ($89.99).

If there's one thing we've learned about Aldi's Special Buys is that there's often only limited stock in each store, and some items sell out within seconds of going on sale.

A spokesman for Aldi told news.com.au the limited number of items within the Special Buys range was because they only intended on the products to be on sale for one week.

"Aldi Australia's Special Buys have become incredibly popular with Australian shoppers and are just one way we distinguish ourselves from other supermarkets," he said.

"Our weekly Special Buys are ordered months in advance and are intended to be on sale for one week in a bid to keep our range fresh and interesting.

"We do our best to supply our stores with sufficient stock, however sometimes they sell out faster than expected due to their exceptional value and high quality."