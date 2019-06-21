Top four racing away in the premier league

SITTING PRETTY: The Northern Storm Thunder can go a long way to ensuring finals football with a win over the Coffs Coast Tigers this weekend.

SITTING PRETTY: The Northern Storm Thunder can go a long way to ensuring finals football with a win over the Coffs Coast Tigers this weekend. NCF Publicity

FOOTBALL: After suffering a regular season defeat in the C.ex Group Men's Premier League for the first time since July 2017 last weekend, the Boambee Bombers are back in the saddle.

The Bombers took on Coffs City United Lions on Thursday night in a catch-up game at McLean St and didn't allow themselves to falter again.

The 3-1 win in chilly conditions solidifies the Bombers as competition favourites as the Lions remain hot on their tail in second place.

Coffs City United have a well-earned bye this weekend after playing a string of challenging away games.

The gap between the top and bottom half of the ladder has the potential to explode in the next 48 hours, with in-form teams clashing with the cellar dwellers.

The Woolgoolga Wolves host the Maclean Bobcats Saturday at 3pm and will receive a heroes' reception when they hit the field after achieving mission impossible and beating the Bombers last Sunday.

The Wolves won't take the Bobcats challenge lightly, as Maclean had their best showing of the season last weekend in a tight 1-0 loss to the Lions.

Kick off for the match is at 3pm.

The Northern Storm Thunder have a chance to continue cementing third spot on the ladder when they visit the Coffs Coast Tigers.

The Tigers will be desperate for points after three straight losses. The match begins at 3pm Saturday at Polwarth Dr.

The final clash of the weekend arrives on Sunday when the Bombers head north to take on the Westlawn Tigers.

Men's Premier League ladder

1. Boambee 24 pts

2. Coffs City United 24 pts

3. Northern Storm 19 pts

4. Woolgoolga 16 pts

5. Coffs Coast Tigers 8 pts

6. Westlawn Tigers 3 pts

7. Maclean Bobcats 3 pts