Top five fastest growing occupations for our region

SKILL UP: Is it time for a career change?

FROM the cradle to the grave could be inspiration for the next direction in your career path.

With figures showing increasing demand for aged care/care-taking roles and early childhood teachers, these fields could be wise career choices, especially for Coffs Coast residents.

In an age when we constantly hear about "computers taking our jobs” and many industries being in decline, both ends of the care and wellbeing sector are hiring and even thriving.

The top five fastest growing occupations in our region according to a recent TAFE NSW study are:

Caretaker

Project Builder

Early Childhood (pre-primary school) Teacher

Massage Therapist

Commercial Housekeeper.

TAFE NSW regional general manager Susie George said the best career opportunities for Coffs Harbour were in the health, wellbeing and community services and infrastructure, energy and construction industries in particular.

"The TAFE NSW study predicted growth in local employment as a result of projects such as the $12million clinical and allied health educational facility planned for Coffs Harbour, both during and after construction, and with opportunities arising from our growing and ageing population,” Ms George said.

"Specifically, employment in the aged or disabled carer occupation - already the most in-demand workers - is forecast to rise across the NSW Central Coast to North Coast region by 6.5 per cent by 2021.

"The study also found that in the Mid North Coast 54 per cent of health care and social assistance businesses surveyed reported skills shortages. Over the next five to 10 years, shortages are expected in allied health, physiotherapy, leadership, practice management and for registered nurses and clinical managers.”

Is it time for you to up-skill or re-skill?